Billy Strings performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lexington, Kentucky in this file photo. Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre’s top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers. The Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings was also named guitar player of the year.