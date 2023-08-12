It’s August. As we send our children back to an integrated public school system, I thought I’d point out how many Southern politicians reacted to the idea of an integrated school system 69 years ago.

On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in the case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. The high court ruled that segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional, paving the way for school integration and the modern Civil Rights Movement.

LATEST VIDEOS

Bill Carey is the executive director of Tennessee History for Kids, a nonprofit organization that helps teachers teach social studies in general and Tennessee history in particular.

Tags

Recommended for you