Everyone is broken. It’s a fact. Everything in the world is broken. That’s also a fact. All the brokenness is pursuant to the fall of man in Eden. Eden was designed for the opposite of ‘brokenness’ which is ‘wholeness.’
It is noteworthy that when sin entered the picture, Eden’s paradise was not removed from Adam and Eve; Adam and Eve were removed from Eden’s paradise. Ever since, life outside of ‘Paradise’ has been a ‘brokenness experience.’ So the great need of humanity is deliverance from brokenness unto wholeness. The great crying plea of humanity could (and should) rightly be, “Lord, bless this mess!”
If you have ever seen a Kintsugi repair job, you have seen an example of, or a graphic metaphor for, a “blessed mess.” Kintsugi is the art of repairing a broken object – perhaps a bowl, vase, urn, or pot – by piecing the shards back together with gold or silver. The end result is a reassembled vessel with all the cracks filled in with a dazzling precious lacquered-metal grout. And the vessel looks even better than the unbroken original. To be sure, the beauty is in the brokenness.
Interestingly, the Apostle Paul speaks of God’s redemptive work in terms intriguingly suggestive of Kintsugi: “For God who said, ‘Light shall shine out of darkness’ is the One who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ. But we have this treasure in earthen vessels, so that the surpassing greatness of the power will be of God and not of ourselves” (II Corinthians 4:6-7). “Treasure in earthen vessels” is an awesome prospect. It infers that all of us ‘cracked pots’ are a shattered mess in desperate need of God’s blessed artisanship to mold and make us, form and fashion us, into an object filled and emanating with His glorious light.
This work of God is called ‘regeneration’ and it cannot be done in our own power. Though the temptation can be great, trying to accomplish this work as a “do it yourself” project is futile. The result will always be more cracks and fissures, more shards, and more brokenness. Human repair cannot achieve God’s redemptive work. Salvation is His work for His glory. Ephesians 1:6 says that “salvation is to the praise of the glory of His grace which He freely bestowed on us in Jesus.”
Again, we’re all broken. It’s a fact. Denying brokenness forfeits the wholeness most needed. Instead of denying it, confess it and surrender the shards to Jesus. He is the Great Artisan who is able to salvage a glorious work of art from a pile of rubble.
By God’s grace there is beauty in the brokenness. Thank God that in Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit, He is willing and able to bless our mess! As Bill Gaither’s 1963 song victoriously proclaims, “He touched me and made me whole.”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
