Silas Claude Johnston, 3, enjoyed his birthday by creating a construction site beneath a shade tree on Saturday. Silas is the son of Nicolette and Nick Johnston of Big Stone Gap. The National Weather Service predicts daytime high temperatures in and around Kingsport will top 90 degrees through Sunday.
