BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music’s Black Friday won’t have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but it will have two ingredients “The Christmas Song” does not — Americana band 49 Winchester and a shot at discounted Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets.

The BCM will host its Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Black Friday Holiday Hangout event on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video