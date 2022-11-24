The Southern rock band 49 Winchester hails from Castlewood, Virginia. They will participate in photo sessions and other festivities at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Black Friday Holiday Hangout this weekend at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum opened in August 2014. Since then, its presence has attracted more business to Bristol, like The Bristol Hotel directly behind the museum.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music’s Black Friday won’t have chestnuts roasting on an open fire, but it will have two ingredients “The Christmas Song” does not — Americana band 49 Winchester and a shot at discounted Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion tickets.
The BCM will host its Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Black Friday Holiday Hangout event on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“Every year we do a Black Friday event, and our discount weekend passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion go on sale. But we wanted to make a little bit more of a splash with it,” BCM Communications Manager Charlene Baker told Bristol Now. “We thought, ‘How fun would it be for fans to get to come to the museums, get their tickets, have a fun Christmas photo taken with the band and just have a lighthearted, fun event?’”
During the Black Friday event, and through Nov. 28, tickets for the upcoming festival set for Sept. 8-10 in 2023 will be offered at $100 for weekend passes, which Baker said is the last chance for festivalgoers to snag weekend passes at the reduced price.
“This is the best deal for the year,” Baker said. “During the festival weekend, we did an early bird weekend pass deal for the same price. So you will be getting that opportunity (this weekend) to do so.”
The free Black Friday event at the museum will offer a hot chocolate bar, snacks and exclusive band merchandise. Guests will also have the chance to snap a free Christmas photo amid a midcentury set curated by Cherry Bombed Beauty of Bristol and with members of the band 49 Winchester from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The group hails from Castlewood, Virginia. The band released its fourth studio album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” with New West Records in May when the group also held a free album release block party in downtown Bristol.
The band has performed across the country at South by Southwest and Willie Nelson’s 10th annual Luck Reunion. The group has also been featured by CMT, Rolling Stone Country and SPIN, among others. The band will also return to the Grand Ole Opry stage this April before heading west to perform at Stagecoach. Most recently the band saw its song “Last Call” featured on a recent episode of the hit television show “Yellowstone.”
“(The band) has been so great to work with over the years, and their trajectory is just amazing right now,” Baker said. “They are always so great to work with on a number of projects.
“One of the things our organization is very proud of is our region’s vast music community. We have so much talent here. We are just really glad to offer a platform that elevates them, that gets them seen in the community and outside the community. We are always willing to support our local musicians any way we can.”
The group recently announced its debut at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown Bristol, set for April 1 with opener Adam Bolt. Tickets may be purchased at the Paramount box office and online at ParamountBristol.org.
Rhythm & Roots has brought acts such as Dwight Yoakam, Tanya Tucker, The Avett Brothers, Doc Watson and more — along with thousands of music lovers — to Bristol over more than 20 years. The Black Friday event is yet another way the BCM aims to keep the festival at top of mind, Baker said, but it’s also a way to promote Bristol’s music culture even months ahead of the next Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“The more that we can support our local music venues and our local music culture throughout the year is always a plus,” Baker said. “Our local music community, they are the ones pushing our music heritage forward. We may not sound like we did when the 1927 (sessions) were recorded, but they have carried on that music tradition in this region.
The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion honors Bristol as the birthplace of country music because of the 1927 Bristol Sessions that marked the beginning of the country music sound, with the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and others participating.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion weekend passes will be sold exclusively online at BristolRhythm.com and in person at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum starting on Friday, Nov. 25. The museum is closed on Mondays and will be closed on Nov. 28, which is Cyber Monday, another chance for holiday deals.