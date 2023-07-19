KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium visitors could participate at a bargain of a price on Wednesday as part of Fun Fest’s lineup of activities.
While barge rides and the planetarium shows would normally be $6 per person each, throughout the day guests could enjoy the programming for $1 each. This was Bays Mountain Park's second year offering the "Dollar Days" as part of Fun Fest.
According to Megan Krager, Bays Mountain Park manager, this newer event helps bring the community out to enjoy all the park has to offer.
“To allow everyone in the community to celebrate Fun Fest here at Bays Mountain Park — having a good time, enjoying the trails, enjoying the animal habitats at a very discounted price,” said Krager.
Bays Mountain Park features more than 3,750 acres of nature preserve with a 44-acre lake, according to its website. The park has six currently active animal habitats: foxes, bobcats, deer, wolves, raptors and the herpetarium.
During this year’s Fun Fest, Bays Mountain has already been the host site for other events throughout the festivities, including the Gem and Mineral Show, 13th Annual Wolf Run and Twilight Zipline.
Krager mentioned how the community support keeps the park going, especially throughout the week of Fun Fest. Whether it be a barge ride ticket or a shirt in the gift shop, she said every little bit keeps the lights on and helps the park make necessary improvements.
“We all know that we have budgets we have to look out for, so this is one way for us to reach out to the whole community to say, ‘Hey, come on up here, enjoy your Fun Fest time here at Bays Mountain Park,’” Krager said.
There will be a Moonlight Hike 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bays Mountain Park. Participants can register online through the City of Kingsport’s CivicRec site or in person at the Bays Mountain Park Nature Interpretive Center.