ROGERSVILLE — Fundraising for Rogersville’s Fourth of July fireworks got a big boost last week thanks to Greeneville attorney and Hawkins County native Crystal Jessee, who issued a $2,000 donation challenge to all attorneys in Hawkins and surrounding counties.
Jessee then put her money where her mouth is, handing over a $2,000 check to fireworks co-organizer Mark DeWitte prior to the Feb. 25 Hawkins County Commission meeting.
“I grew up in Hawkins County and I remember what this celebration meant to so many — young and old alike,” Jessee said. “I just felt led to try and do my part and challenge my colleagues, and anyone else for that matter, to raise money and keep a time-honored tradition going in some way. I really appreciate those who have attempted to keep it going, and I was excited to see Mark and Dr. (Blaine) Jones get back on board for at least this year.”
For nearly three decades the Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration was among the most attended single-day events in the region, offering a full day of activities at the Rogersville City Park, including a free big-name entertainer to close the event, and a massive fireworks display.
During the late 2000s and early 2010s, the event was reported to be attracting between 30,000 and 50,000 people.
Five years ago the event lost $60,000 in sponsorship, after which Jones and DeWitte resigned from the organizing committee after 25 years and 15 years of service respectively.
In January the committee that had been organizing Rogersville’s Fourth of July Celebration for the past few years announced it was disbanding due to lack of manpower and fundraising.
Last month, event founder Jones and DeWitte, agreed to take it on again although they said the primary goal was to make sure the fireworks weren’t canceled.
Jones told the Times News on Thursday that Rogersville’s Fourth of July fireworks display is 100% on this year. The extent of that fireworks display depends on the amount of money they raise, but as far as he’s concerned “the sky is the limit” (pun intended).
“We’ve shot shows anywhere from $10,000 on up,” Jones said. “It just kind of depends on how much we get. I always told Mark back when we were in the middle of doing the big shows, if it’s left up to me I’ll raise $100,000 and do a show that will blow the side of the mountain off.”
As for other July Fourth festivities at the park, Jones said he isn’t ruling out the possibility that there will be some activities. But there’s not a lot of time, not a lot of manpower, and not a lot of money to get something major organized.
And then there’s the pesky old pandemic and the inability to predict what its status will be this summer.
“Just planning the fireworks is nothing compared to what we used to do,” Jones said. If it’s feasible and safe to have something, we’ve had people call like the Volunteer High School Jazz Band who want to come and perform. It won’t be hard to get some people who want to come and put on a little show, if indeed we can have a crowd. The lady from Amis Mill Eatery talked about food booths if we can get something going. But I’m trying to reach out to local and state health officials to find out what their thoughts are before we make any commitments.”
Jones added, “I think that maybe we could get some stuff lined up with the understanding that at the last minute it may have to be canceled. But there will definitely be a fireworks show. There may be a very big fireworks show. If that’s all we can end up doing, and we get a pretty good amount of money, we will put on a memorable show.”
Meanwhile, fundraising continues.
Donations can be tax deductible under the Four Square Inc. umbrella, which is the 501c3 nonprofit organization Jones and DeWitte operate in Rogersville.
Donations to help fund the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration fireworks and any other activities that may be arranged can be sent to: Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.