Atrial fibrillation (afib) is the term used to describe an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to the formation of blood clots in the heart. Typically, one area of conducting cells in the top part of the heart, or atrium, initiates an electrical cascade that causes the heart to beat in rhythm. This impulse travels to the bottom part of the heart, or ventricles, which then pump blood to the body. Afib occurs when the conducting cells in the atria fail to work together, bombarding the ventricles with hundreds of irregular signals. The result is a chaotic and unpredictable heart rhythm leading to insufficient blood movement from the heart to the rest of the body, making people feel poorly and increasing the risk of other serious medical problems.
If untreated, afib can lead to cardiovascular complications such as strokes and heart failure, so it is crucial to understand your risk and be aware of the major symptoms. Afib can make you feel short of breath, like your heart is skipping or racing, lightheaded, and tired. Afib can be diagnosed by a healthcare provider who performs and interprets a quick and easy test called an electrocardiogram, or EKG. Heart rhythm monitoring may sometimes be required for several days or weeks with an ambulatory holter monitor.
The management of afib centers upon four treatment pillars:
1. Rate control: Medications can prevent the bottom part of the heart from going too fast. The goal of these medications isn’t necessarily to stop the abnormal rhythm, but rather to keep the heart rate from going too fast. This can ease the symptoms of afib and prevent heart failure. Examples of these medications include metoprolol, atenolol, diltiazem, verapamil, and digoxin.
2. Rhythm control: The goal of rhythm control is to restore normal cardiac conduction. In the past, this strategy was reserved for patients who were highly symptomatic from afib. Recent studies show that an earlier return to normal rhythm is associated with better long-term clinical outcomes for many people. Therefore, some form of rhythm control is recommended for new onset afib, and the sooner, the better. Several treatment options fall into this category:
a. Anti-arrhythmic medications help the heart return to a normal rhythm by stopping the chaotic electrical nature of afib at a cellular level. Examples of these medications include flecainide, sotalol, dofetilide, and amiodarone. These medications have a higher rate of potentially worrisome side effects than rate control medications. Still, they may be necessary when a return to normal rhythm is required based on lifestyle-limiting symptoms of afib or the ineffectiveness of rate control medications.
b. Cardioversion is an outpatient procedure performed under mild sedation. Sticky patches are placed on the skin of the chest wall, and a light shock is applied through these, stunning the abnormal conducting cells long enough for the heart’s natural pacemaker to resume regular activity. Cardioversion is often paired with anti-arrhythmic medications to enhance the success rate of the procedure, which by itself may be only a temporary solution.
c. Radiofrequency ablation is a procedure performed in the hospital, often under sedation, using catheters to deliver energy to the heart tissue containing areas of abnormal conducting cells. This energy can permanently disrupt the abnormal cells, making afib less likely to return. Ablation may be temporarily paired with anti-arrhythmic medications to enhance the result.
3. Anticoagulation: Blood clots can develop in the atria due to ineffective blood flow through the heart. If this happens, the blood clot can travel to the brain, which can cause a stroke. Blood-thinning medications such as warfarin, rivaroxaban, apixaban, and dabigatran can dramatically reduce this risk. Before starting one of these medications, healthcare providers should weigh the patient’s risk of bleeding against the benefits these medications provide in stroke prevention.
4. Risk factor modification: Increasing data shows that risk factor modification is highly effective in managing and preventing afib. Medical conditions like high blood pressure, sleep apnea, diabetes, previous stroke and cardiovascular disease increase the risk of afib. These are modifiable, meaning measures can often be taken to reduce these risks. Other risk factors are nonmodifiable, like age over 65 years and female gender.
The management plan for afib is highly personalized but generally will center upon a rate control or rhythm control strategy. Which option you pursue depends on many factors, including symptoms, age, the amount of time spent in afib, and other comorbidities that may complicate the treatment strategy. Risk factor modification increases the effectiveness of either strategy. In fact, invasive procedures like ablation should be pursued only once modifiable risk factors have been addressed and controlled. Finally, all patients should be evaluated from a risk/benefit standpoint for consideration of anticoagulation no matter what treatment strategy is pursued.
Afib carries a tremendous burden both in financial terms and quality of life. Therefore, you should be screened for afib symptoms if you have modifiable risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and sleep apnea. Earlier intervention is tied to more successful management of afib, and risk factor modification enhances the effectiveness of all treatment strategies.
Stay healthy, Kingsport!
