Atrial fibrillation (afib) is the term used to describe an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to the formation of blood clots in the heart. Typically, one area of conducting cells in the top part of the heart, or atrium, initiates an electrical cascade that causes the heart to beat in rhythm. This impulse travels to the bottom part of the heart, or ventricles, which then pump blood to the body. Afib occurs when the conducting cells in the atria fail to work together, bombarding the ventricles with hundreds of irregular signals. The result is a chaotic and unpredictable heart rhythm leading to insufficient blood movement from the heart to the rest of the body, making people feel poorly and increasing the risk of other serious medical problems.

If untreated, afib can lead to cardiovascular complications such as strokes and heart failure, so it is crucial to understand your risk and be aware of the major symptoms. Afib can make you feel short of breath, like your heart is skipping or racing, lightheaded, and tired. Afib can be diagnosed by a healthcare provider who performs and interprets a quick and easy test called an electrocardiogram, or EKG. Heart rhythm monitoring may sometimes be required for several days or weeks with an ambulatory holter monitor.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video