Butterflies and bees are well-known pollinators in our gardens. But there are other insects and small animals that perform the critical function of pollinating our fruit trees, ornamental flowers and vegetables.

Without pollinators, we would lose about 30% of our food, our air would become polluted, our soil would be less stable, we’d have less oxygen to breathe, and wildlife would decline. Obviously, we need to take care of these precious helpers. Let’s take a look at who those creatures are and what we, as gardeners, can do to help them and us.

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS