BLOUNTVILLE — Prepare to be amazed by the high-energy acrobatic moves of the Zuzu Acrobats when they return to Northeast State Community College for two free performances on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Sponsored by the International Education program of Northeast State, the Zuzu Acrobats raise the level of acrobatic dance to a performance art. The group from Mombassa, Kenya, first performed on campus in February 2020.
The Zuzu Acrobats feature fast pyramid-building, contortion, tumbling and limbo, as well as an educational lecture. Who knows, you might be invited on stage to take part in this exciting show.
The troupe blends “circus” acrobatics with popular dance moves set to African music. The Zuzu Acrobats have performed in more than 25 countries including Australia, China, Korea, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. The group made its first appearance in America in 1999.
The free performances begin at noon and 7 p.m. in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75, adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport.