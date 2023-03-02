BLOUNTVILLE — A serving of some traditional country music, with sides of bluegrass and gospel, is on the menu of a music venue here next week.
The Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires band returns to Northeast State Community College on Tuesday, March 7.
The performance is set for 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Technology program space on the main campus in Blountville, adjacent to Tri-Cities Airport.
The Entertainment Technology program’s Live from Northeast State music series welcomes McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires to the Sound and Lighting Lab of Technical Education Complex (TEC) facility.
As with all the Live from Northeast State music performances, attendees don’t need tickets and admission is free and open to the public.
The East Tennessee-based troubadours carry the torch for traditional country music with a unique sound and style all their own, according to a NSCC news release.
Inspired by legendary artists such as Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Sr., the band is led by McNabb on lead vocals and rhythm guitar with Caleb McNabb playing upright bass and fiddle. The Esquires are rounded out with Willie Vance playing lead guitar and C.J. Laing on drums.
With stage presence and an astounding precision to turn out traditional country music, the release said, their performances are reminiscent of the Grand Ole Opry’s days at the historic Ryman Auditorium. They use distinctive country and western stage wear, as well as play a variety of country, bluegrass and gospel music.
The band has performed throughout East Tennessee and southern Appalachia and as far as south Texas. Notable regional performances include the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City and Jonesborough Days.
The band also has played the Rio Grande Valley Music Festival in Mercedes, Texas; the annual Run for the Hills Car Show in Burnsville, N.C.; and HarrisFest in Easley, S.C.
The Live from Northeast State performances are being produced by Entertainment Technology students as a capstone project during the spring semester.