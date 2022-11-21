Streamers are getting into the holiday spirit early this season, with new movies releasing now through the end of the year. If you’re looking to settle in for some feel-good holiday films, here’s your ultimate guide to what’s streaming:
Apple TV+
“Spirited”: This musical upending of “A Christmas Carol” finds the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) finding the wrong Scrooge in Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), who instead ends up reexamining his own past, present and future. Now streaming
Discovery+
“A Christmas Open House”: Sparks fly when Atlanta property stager Melissa Norwood reconnects with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps to sell her mom’s old home before the holidays. Now streaming
“Designing Christmas”: Interior designer Stella harbors feelings for contractor Pablo, who co-hosts a home renovation show with her. Although Stella is planning her wedding with fiance Jack, she is having second thoughts. Now streaming
“A Gingerbread Christmas”: Hazel Stanley is hoping to save the family bakery by winning $100,000 in a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons. Will an unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows tear everything apart? Now streaming
“One Delicious Christmas”: Abby Richmond inherits a struggling restaurant and needs to secure an investment from restaurant mogul Alexandra Grandfield to keep it going in the wake of a bad review by Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay). In response, Abby hires hot-shot chef Preston Weaver to shake up the menu and finds love burning in the kitchen. Now streaming
Disney+
“The Santa Clauses”: The fan favorite series starring Tim Allen as Scott Calvin returns, with Calvin realizing that he can’t be Santa forever, setting out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole. Now streaming
“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”: The Guardians of the Galaxy get into holiday high jinks, which include getting Star-Lord the perfect gift. Streaming Nov. 25
HBO Max
“A Christmas Story Christmas”: Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a magical Christmas. Now streaming
“A Christmas Mystery”: Magical Christmas bells, which have protected a small Oregon town for a century, are missing, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case. Streaming Nov. 24
“Holiday Harmony”: Singer-songwriter Gail is on her way to compete in an iHeartRadio Christmas competition. but then her car gets stuck in Oklahoma. While there, she meets local jack-of-all-trades Jeremy and mentors a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala of their own. Streaming Nov. 24
“A Hollywood Christmas”: Up-and-coming filmmaker Jessica has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies, but then network executive Christopher shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie. Streaming Dec. 1
Netflix
“Falling for Christmas”: Lindsay Lohan stars as a hotel heiress who suffers total amnesia after a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his young daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Now streaming
“Christmas with You”: Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she meets a local music teacher (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Now streaming
“The Noel Diary”: Bestselling author Jake Turner discovers a diary in his mother’s old house at Christmas that may hold secrets to his past. Streaming Nov. 24
“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”: An animated, musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale starring Luke Evans and Olivia Colman. Streaming Dec. 2
Peacock
“Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas”: A modern-day movie musical, this special finds Dolly Parton taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. Streaming Dec. 2
Prime Video
“Something from Tiffany’s”: Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) are a happy couple not quite ready for that big commitment. A gift mix-up sets off a series of unexpected discoveries. Streaming Dec. 9