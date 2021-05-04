KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library will host its next “Behind the Book” series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The discussion will be held virtually via Zoom with the link available at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The series features discussions with regional authors and illustrators to find out more about their books. Thursday’s discussion will be with Hannah B. Olsen and focus on her young adult fantasy novel debut: “A Knight for a Queen.”
Olsen is a Colorado native who has swapped the Rockies for the Appalachians, living in East Tennessee with her husband and two children.
After studying creative writing at Valparaiso University, she went on to write for magazines, websites, and blogs, taking pretty much any writing gig she could get her hands on. But her true love of writing has always been that of telling stories.
As a fiction writer and full-time mother, Hannah rarely manages to find time where she isn’t reading, writing, or kid-wrangling. However, when she does, Hannah enjoys photography, graphic design, traveling, and doing pretty much anything in the kitchen besides cleaning it.
“The 'Behind the Book' series has been a way to share the work of a wide variety of regional authors with the community,” said Chris Markley, library manager.
Upcoming discussions will feature Larry D. Thacker and J. Dianne Dotson. Visit the library website, www.kingsportpubliclibrary.org, for more information or contact the library at (423) 224-2539.