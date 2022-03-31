BRISTOL, Tenn.-Va — A country band including brothers and a blues performer from California are the latest additions to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival in September, the Birthplace of Country Music has announced.
The festival, produced by the birthplace group, Thursday morning announced online the festival in September is to have performances by Grammy-nominated country band Wood Brothers that recently released its seventh album, and Fantastic Negrito, whose three albums released so far each have won a Grammy award.
The 2022 incarnation of Rhythm & Roots, the 21st time for the festival that began in 2001, is set for Sept. 9-11 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia in an area on and surrounding State Street, which straddles the state line.
Charlene Tipton Baker, communications manger for the birthday group, said the announcements Thursday add to an already strong lineup including country performers Roseanne Cash, daughter of the late icon Johnny Cash, and Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, a local band with a national presence and a lead who is known for fiddling and competing on The Voice on national television.
Others already confirmed are Asleep at the Wheel, J.J. Grey and Motro, Tanya Tucker and the Del McCoury Band.
A fourth and final announcement of more confirmed performers will be made in late April, she said. Those who want to attend all three days of the festival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, can get a weekend pass for $100 through April; on May 1, that price increases to $115.
She said when the scheduling is nailed down for the approximately 100 performers over three days, individual day tickets will go on sale in the late summer.
"We generally wait until about August to do that (sell one-day tickets)," Baker said. "We have about 100 acts, so something is bound to change" before the schedule is finalized.
The festival went virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19 but returned to in-person performances last year.
THE WOOD BROTHERS
According to information from the BCM, The Wood Brothers didn’t know they were making a record when they recorded songs for what became their seventh studio album and are grateful for that.
"At the time, we just thought we were jamming to break in our new studio, so we felt free to explore all these different ways of performing together without worrying about form or structure," said bassist/vocalist Chris Wood. "It was liberating."
Recorded live to tape, the freewheeling, improvised sessions became a pool of source material from which the band would go on to draw "Kingdom In My Mind," the trio's seventh studio release and most spontaneous and experimental collection yet. While on past records, the band — Chris; guitarist/vocalist Oliver Wood, and drummer/keyboardist Jano Rix — would write a large batch of songs and then record them all at once, ‘Kingdom’ found them retroactively carving tunes out of sprawling instrumental jam sessions like sculptors chipping away at blocks of marble.
A testament to the limitless creativity of the unharnessed mind, the record explores the power of our external surroundings to shape our internal worlds (and vice versa), reckoning with time, mortality, and human nature. The songs here find strength in accepting what lies beyond our control, thoughtfully honing in on the bittersweet beauty that underlies doubt and pain and sadness with vivid character studies and unflinching self-examination. Deep as the lyrics dig, the arrangements always manage to remain buoyant and light, though, drawing from across a broad sonic spectrum to create a transportive, effervescent blend that reflects the trio’s unique place in the modern musical landscape.
“My brother came to this band from the blues and gospel world, and my history was all over the map with jazz and R&B,” said Chris, who first rose to fame with the pioneering trio Medeski Martin & Wood. "The idea for this group has always been to marry our backgrounds, to imagine what might happen if Robert Johnson and Charles Mingus had started a band together.”
"Kingdom In My Mind" follows The Wood Brothers’ most recent studio release, 2018’s ‘One Drop Of Truth,’ which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and garnered the band their first Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. National Public Radio praised the record’s “unexpected changes and kaleidoscopic array of influences,” while Uncut hailed its “virtuosic performances and subtly evocative lyrics,” and Blurt proclaimed it “a career-defining album.” Tracks from the record racked up roughly 8 million streams on Spotify alone, and the band took the album on the road for extensive tour dates in the US and Europe, including their first-ever headline performance at Red Rocks, two nights at San Francisco’s legendary Fillmore (captured on their 2019 release, ‘Live At The Fillmore’), and festival appearances everywhere from Bonnaroo to XPoNential.
FANTASTIC NEGRITO
"When you listen to Fantastic Negrito, you’re invited to hear the story of life after destruction," BCM information about the artist said. Baker said while area music fans may not be familiar with the artist, his music is fantasic.
"Each song is a real story about a musician from Oakland who experienced the highs of a million-dollar record deal, the lows of a near fatal car accident that left him in a coma and is now in the midst of a rebirth that took him from the streets of Oakland to the world stage," according to information from the BCM.
"The narrative of this man is as important as the sound, because the narrative is the sound. Songs born from a long hard life channeled through black roots music. Slide guitar, drums, piano. Urgent, desperate, edgy."
The BCM said Negrito burst onto the national radar by winning the inaugural NPR Tiny Desk contest in 2015, and has since won Grammys for all three of his albums: The Last Days of Oakland (2017), Please Don’t Be Dead (2019), and Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (2021), which includes features from fellow Tiny Desk winner Tank (Tank and the Bangas) and Bay Area legend E-40.
His latest singles are “Root City,” an anthem for the Oakland Roots Sports Club, and “Rolling Through California”, a rallying cry that calls for collective action in the wake of drought, accelerating climate change, and the growing calamity of California’s annual fire season.
Outside of music, Negrito puts his socially progressive lyrics into action. His Storefront Market, a monthly marketplace free of charge to the public, features vendors representing the community of West Oakland and surrounding neighborhoods. He also runs his own farm on his Oakland property called Revolution Plantation where he teaches the surrounding community to garden — an effort to pass on practices that can sustain local neighborhoods and the planet alike.
