History Happy Hour kicks off its summer schedule on Thursday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Join speaker Dr. Angela Keaton for her presentation, “Cook That Spam a Little Faster: How World War II and Women Changed the Food Industry.”
Dr. Keaton is a history professor from Tusculum University and longtime friend of the History Happy Hour. She will be discussing how World War II changed food production and how those changes intersected with the postwar emphasis on gender roles.
Some questions she will be answering include: which processed foods emerged, which ones did not succeed, and what role did women play in the process?
The program will be offered through Zoom and will be live streamed on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. Go to the Chester Inn Facebook page for the link to the meeting room and for the password to login.
The program will begin online at 6:30 p.m. and participants can join the Zoom meeting or stream live on Facebook at that time. Participants who use Zoom are encouraged to keep their microphones muted and relay any questions during the presentation to the chat. The program is free and open to the public.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance, please call (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.