JOHNSON CITY — “Designing and Creating Costumes for Performance: Artistic, Technical, and Education” will be discussed by Bethany Skinner in a free virtual talk at East Tennessee State University on Wednesday, March 31, at noon via Zoom.
This talk is part of the “Women on Wednesdays” lecture series sponsored by the ETSU Women’s Studies Program. The meeting ID for the event is 968 5111 3992.
Entertainment in theater, dance, opera and film all require knowledge of thoughtful costuming with the intent of sharing the poignant stories on stage. Skinner will discuss the artistic and technical knowledge necessary to create a visual story through costuming, as well as the education needed to collaborate with other design professionals.
In addition, Skinner will give the audience an inside look at the costuming space in ETSU’s newly constructed Martin Center for the Arts, which has been designed to accommodate increased enrollment in the university’s arts programs and to provide space for other art areas to hold performances and events.
Skinner is an adjunct instructor in the ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance, as well as the costume shop supervisor and costume designer for university productions. She is a board member for the Tennessee Theatre Association and is the costume shop supervisor and head draper at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.
Skinner holds a master’s degree in costume design and technology for theater and film from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The “Women on Wednesdays” series is designed to raise awareness about the research, scholarship and community engagement conducted by women at ETSU; to provide a venue where women on campus and in the community can discuss and support each other’s work; and to give students an opportunity to meet faculty who could become mentors for their studies.
For more information, contact Dr. Phyllis Thompson, ETSU director of Women’s Studies, at (423) 439-4125.