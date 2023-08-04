TV-Christina Hall

This image released by HGTV shows Christina Hall host of the home improvement series “Christina in the Country.”

 Matt Blair/HGTV via AP

HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over.

“There’s literally zero judgment,” the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it’s real gross or dirty, I’m not going to care. I’ve lived in different types of houses and places and situations.”

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you