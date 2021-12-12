The Dramatic Warriors of Central High School traveled to Charlottesville to compete in the State Theatre Festival at Monticello High School on Dec. 4. In all, 27 students from Central represented the school in Class 2 competition.
It was to be an intense competition for the Warriors, who began the day with these encouraging words from Coach Jan Thompson: “This is our day. Take it all in. You have earned the right to enjoy every minute of this special day.”
Pitted against regional champions from around the state, Central was first to take the stage. For just under 35 minutes, the Warriors brought “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” to life.
From the opening moments when narrator Jessica Cooke began to tell the story, the Warriors left nothing on the stage. Every line, every cue and every effect was delivered with passion and skill.
Senior Draak Sutphin starred as the embodiment of Edward Tulane, a doll made of the finest china, who begins his adventure as a gift to young Abilene (Jordan Sanders). Throughout his journeys, Edward travels the world, going from owner to owner, and learning many valuable lessons along the way.
One standout moment in the show comes when Abilene‘s grandmother, Pellegrina (Lauren White), tells a story that’s performed by silhouette against a backdrop on stage. Another follows when Edward finds himself in a toy shop and has a conversation with an older, wiser doll, played by Zoey Barker.
From hobos gathered around a fire (Eli Dotson, Andrew Mullins, Gabe Mullins and McKinley Sluss) to a stowaway thrown from a train by the watchman (Jaylan Bowman) to bringing comfort to a sick girl (Ava Elkins), the show offered ample opportunity for the Warriors to shine.
Although the team brought its best performance to date, the Warriors fell just short of what would have been a third straight title. At the end of the heated competition, Central found itself in a tie for first place with Nelson County High School, and lost by a single point in the tiebreaker.
Resolute as ever, Coach Jan Thompson encouraged her team afterwards.
“Your performance today was flawless. You did your best and worked as a team to tell this beautiful story of love, loss, hope and redemption. I am proud that our journey this season has made us better humans. That’s a win!” Thompson said.
Theatre is a true team sport that includes more than just the actors on the stage.
The tech crew (Keylee Bailey, Ethan Cox and Emily Hall) shined as well. Bailey, the lighting technician, had only five minutes to learn how to use an unfamiliar light board with a completely different layout and setup, yet never missed a beat during the show. Behind the scenes, Celeste Homes and Morgan Shortt worked hard to make sure everything took place without a hiccup.
The energy of the ensemble was contagious as they brought constellations to life, gave Edward wings to fly, and chronicled his time spent on the ocean floor after being thrown from a ship. The innovative use of black umbrellas to simulate crows swooping and attacking Edward was a sight to behold. The ensemble this year was made up of Hailey Bevins, Cienna Cox, Rylan Dickenson, Abby Justus, Ellianna Kudirka, Sky Meade, Colton Mullins, Shyla Fowler-Stevenson and Sam Stidham.
Caleb Adams once again brought the story to life with his talents at the keyboard, as he played a moving soundtrack that virtually painted a picture of the night sky. As Edward danced on the streets of Memphis and was joyously reunited with Abilene, it was Adams’ melodies that complemented the moments to perfection.
Several actors from Central High School earned praise from judges in their critiques, notably Reece Elkins, who earned the most honorable mentions of any actor at state. Elkins played several different roles in the show. Sutphin, who had earned Outstanding Actor Awards in every round of competition this year, made it a perfect season by winning a state Outstanding Actor Award.
Leading by example, he did not dwell on the disappointment of finishing second by the narrowest of margins, but rather the value of the experience gained and the memories which will last a lifetime.
“Telling stories with my team has always been my favorite part of one-act. And the story we told this year was nothing shy of magic,” Sutphin said.
“I will never forget the wonderful lessons I learned from Edward Tulane and the other 26 human beings that made up this team," he continued. "You all made my senior season miraculously unforgettable and left a permanent mark on the timeline of my life. This award is for all of you, and I’m glad I was able to bring it home for all of us.”