KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Office of Culture Arts wire sculpture class exposes individuals to a unique art form.
Russell Lawson, the course instructor, has been doing wire art for about 27 years. He said it is an unexplored art form with endless creative potential.
“Wire art is unlimited in its possibility,” Lawson said. “It is utilitarian beyond belief; you can fix things with it, and it's portable. Wire art is incredibly tactile satisfying. That's what I was drawn to.”
Lawson taught himself what he knows about the subject, including many different techniques. His beginner wire sculpture class taught participants three different projects that involved the use of these fundamental techniques.
The projects included writing your name in wire, familiarizing them with the tools, and making a wire figurine, which taught techniques for connecting the wire.
The beginner class's final and most difficult project was making a wire tree, which involved techniques from the other projects and new techniques.
Lawson said wire art isn’t super common, and no formal art schools exist for the subject. He wants to elevate wire art from a craft art to a fine medium.
Lawson said learning wire art can also be very useful and good for the environment.
“It's an eco-friendly art style because all these materials are recycled,” Lawson said. “It develops hand-eye coordination and tool familiarity. It's a buildable skill; wires are some of the most useful things you can have on you.”
Charlotte Duncan, who attended Lawson’s course on Aug. 26, said she enjoys learning new and creative things from those who specialize in them.
“I love learning new things,” Duncan said. “Not that I've ever going to do it that much myself, but I want to be able to appreciate what those who do it well go through. I’m just totally awed that someone came up with these creative ideas. To me, it's a wonderful thing to be around people who have talent because I am not creative, and they share their talent with me.”
Another participant, Steve Rowland, said he enjoyed learning the fundamentals of this art style and seeing examples of what you can create at more advanced levels.
“He taught us the fundamentals,” Rowland said. “It just shows what kind of artistic detail you required to make something so realistic and creative.”
Lawson said he plans to do more classes with the cultural arts office, including an advanced wire sculpture course and a wire jewelry-making course. To view more of Lawson’s work, visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/theindenturedplier/.