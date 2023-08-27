KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Office of Culture Arts wire sculpture class exposes individuals to a unique art form.

Russell Lawson, the course instructor, has been doing wire art for about 27 years. He said it is an unexplored art form with endless creative potential.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you