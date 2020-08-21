KINGSPORT — The winners of the third annual stormwater drain painting contest have been announced.
After receiving nearly two dozen entries, the city’s Stormwater Department has selected five winners:
· Julie Hayden
· Juanita Mitchell
· Lauren Whipple
· Kaylee Osborne
· Trista Demoranville
Each of the winners will receive $100 and enough paint to bring their art to life. These local artists will begin painting the first week of September and finish as weather and time allow.
To follow the progress of the storm drain art and to meet the artists, check out and like the Kingsport Public Works Facebook page. You’re encouraged to check out the drains, both in progress and when complete, and snap your own photos of your favorite drain.
ABOUT THE CONTEST
Kingsport kicked off the first-ever stormwater drain painting contest two years ago to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife. Each artist will receive one quart of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint to complete their stormwater drain masterpieces.
WHAT IS STORMWATER?
As Kingsport grew, the ground became covered with asphalt, concrete and buildings. Without anyone realizing it, an important part of the water cycle was disturbed. Instead of rain naturally filtering into the ground, it flows over roofs, driveways and streets as stormwater.
Stormwater can pick up pollutants and transport them into waterways via the storm drain system. Pollutants include everyday items like pesticides or fertilizers in our yards, oil from our cars, and even soap. When introduced into waterways, pollutants have a harmful effect on aquatic life andthe health of our rivers.