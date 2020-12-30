ABINGDON — The director of the William King Museum of Art announced this week that the museum will be closed for the month of January.
“Our region is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases with the possibility of an even higher rate of infections after the holiday,” museum Director Betsy White said. “With this in mind and the well-being of our visitors and staff of primary importance, the museum will close to the public during the month of January. We will reopen on Feb. 1. This decision is made today with reluctance but knowing that better times are coming.”
The museum will be using this time of closure to make upgrades to network and online programming capacity.
For information on exhibitions or events at the museum, visit williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005. Register for classes and events on WKMA’s website.
William King Museum of Art is located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the William King Museum of Art is a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a member of the Virginia Association of Museums, and is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.