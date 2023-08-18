ABINGDON, Va. — The range of art courses offered at the William King Museum of Art might only compare to the region’s impending autumn colors, both set for the region this fall.
August
The Abingdon museum’s programming starts Aug. 26 with Donna Bird’s “Color Mixing Basics for Oil & Acrylic Painters” course. According to a press release from the William King Museum, this one-day workshop will help painters learn to see and mix colors more accurately for their individual artwork. The focus will be on palette exercises to help understand fundamentals of color theory and follow up with a simple still life painting exercise.
September
Black and white film photography classes start in September and run through the fall with instructor Nina Rizzo. The course is suitable for the beginner up to the advanced photographer, those who just need a refresher course and anyone who wants to learn the black and white process. Students will learn to load and operate a 35mm film camera, process film, make contact sheets and produce beautiful black and white prints in the darkroom. Rizzo has taught photography for over 30 years at both the college and high school level.
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro Bootcamp training workshops begin Wednesdays in September in the Digital Lab. The Adobe programs are industry standard tools for creative professionals worldwide. Art Lab’s Adobe training sessions provide a technical foundation for future graphics experts, art students, and professionals interested in increasing their skill set. As part of our Veterans Art and Design program, we offer special discounts for veterans for Adobe training, contact Alice at asalyer@wkmuseum.org for more information.
October
The award winning “urban folk” and expressionist painter, community leader and speaker, Jason Flack, will lead “Emotion and Commentary in Art” on Friday, Oct. 27. Students will receive an introduction to Flack’s expressive artwork, a demonstration of painting and free-flow image development, then guided work time to develop their own unique painting depicting emotion, expression and commentary.
November
You can learn the processes of gelli plate printmaking with Carla Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 11. This process is perfect for fans of layering, texture and mixed media, the release from the museum said. Taylor is a resident artist at Atelier 133 in downtown Johnson City and is currently pursuing her MFA at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. She is a mixed media artist and utilizes several printmaking techniques in her work.