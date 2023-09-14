The relationship between William Hill and Bristol has lasted more than three decades, which is ironic since he moved there grudgingly. But the town became part of his story in profound ways, through a sense of place that had a seismic effect on his writing and friendships that have endured thousands of miles and the passage of more than 30 years.
Bristol gave Hill those long-lasting relationships — and the immortal ones, too. The vampires.
More than 80 people converged on Bristol Public Library last week to hear Hill talk about his 1991 novel, “Dawn of the Vampire,” as well as a sequel, “Ruins of the Vampire,” released in late 2022. At his book signing, a person filled every available seat. Others stood. Some had even been killed by Hill’s prose. (More on that later.)
The popularity of Hill’s first novel and the enthusiasm for a sequel is a testament to the immortal appeal of vampires. It also speaks to the specific appeal of vampires slumbering under South Holston Lake, Hill’s own perseverance and a writer’s keen sense for making his books engaging and fun for readers.
You can still get paperback copies of “Dawn of the Vampire” on the web, with some sites selling them for more than $100. One part of this writing team (Brad) had a copy once upon a time, as “Dawn of the Vampire” was floating around the Bristol Herald Courier newsroom in 1991. The Herald Courier even ran an initial story about the novel that noted the author was a mysterious person and little was known about him.
“I had dropped off a press packet but never heard from anyone,” Hill remembered.
This wasn’t the last time Hill had to keep grinding away. He heard “Dawn of the Vampire” was selling well at B. Dalton Bookseller in the Bristol Mall, so he asked the manager if she’d like to schedule a signing. She called corporate. “We don’t do signings,” they told her. He left and regrouped.
“I just scheduled a couple of signings in Bristol myself,” he said. “No one showed up.”
Hill had good reason to keep giving Bristol chances. He hadn’t wanted to move there, as his parents moved to Bristol when he was a high school senior in Kansas. He told them he’d stay behind, finish school and meet them in Bristol later. When he got there, he was shuffling along, playing and teaching tennis, when he heard about a group of boys, avid swimmers, who were “playing a game with dice, no board, and it has dragons.”
Hill was a big Dungeons & Dragons player — he knew he’d found his tribe. And this group of around 10 teens played D&D, shot off fireworks and passed the time swimming and skiing on South Holston Lake. Hill wanted to write a novel and started to ask his friends about ideas. One spoke up. “You know you’ve been skiing over Cemetery Hill for two years, right?”
Hill would move away to Texas, then Lake Tahoe, taking with him the idea of a horde of vampires awakened from their watery graves. The novel would include a group of friends — “blood brothers,” based on his real-life Bristol friends — who must stop a breed of day-walking vampires to save “Wreythville” and prevent the Dawn of the Vampire.
Hill settled in Nevada with his wife and primary editor, Kat. “Dawn of the Vampire” did well in Bristol and beyond.
“It sold about 70,000 copies,” he said. “Not too bad for a nobody.”
In 2016, he bought back the rights and released a revised version, “Dawn of the Vampire Revived.” He did this, he said, to correct some errors, expand some character stories and add a wrinkle that set him up to write a sequel. “Ruins of the Vampire: Sequel to Dawn of the Vampire Revived,” revisits the vampires from the first book and hinges on a protagonist, who’s also a vampire (and an investigative journalist) determined to protect the town. Both books are available from most major bookstores, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.
At the urging of a reader, he established a Facebook fan page. On the page, he posted about a sequel and invited all to fill out a form if they’d like to be included in the book and what sort of persona they envisioned for themselves. He offered no guarantees other than to say they’d be “Star Trek redshirts” — in other words, killed quickly. Fans loved it, and the forms flowed in.
Hill has continued to write novels, more than 10 and most in the fantasy realm, becoming successful enough to avoid going to work in the corporate world. “I’ve never met a vampire, but I know corporate vampires,” he quipped. So he veered toward writing and jobs like bartending and ski patrol. “I’ve done odd jobs, and my wife was a teacher. We’ve managed to make it, but I wouldn’t have been able to live solely as an author.”
In 1991, Bristol vampires changed William Hill’s life. It took some time, but he has found his crowd. The people clearly adore this transplant who awoke a bloodsucking scourge from beneath the nearby lake.
At this signing, people lined up to talk, shoot selfies and get books signed by an author who rushed no one.
Hill brought his own books. He sold them all.
Young local writer publishes murder mystery
Evelyn Roland of Johnson City only recently graduated from high school, but she’s already got her first novel in hand. Roland recently published “The Lone Fox,” a Victorian-era mystery about a woman who dies under mysterious circumstances in the city of Northampton. The police refuse to believe it’s murder, but the victim’s closest friend is convinced — so she sets out to solve the case herself.
Roland has a TikTok page at tiktok.com/@evelyn.c.roland. It’s especially worth checking out if you’re considering self-publishing; she has a “Writers’ Wednesday” series of videos that has good advice on buying your own ISBNs even if you’re publishing with Amazon.
And you can find “The Lone Fox” on Amazon in paperback or Kindle.
Tell us about your book club!
We’ve been visiting a lot of libraries lately, and at libraries (and seemingly everywhere else!), we’re constantly hearing about book clubs. We’re interesting in knowing more about book clubs — of all genres, shapes and sizes — that operate locally. What’s the name of your book club? How often do you meet? And most importantly, what are you reading? Drop us a line at brad@howlinghillspublishing.com and terry@howlinghillspublishing.com.
Until next time, pick up a book — and happy reading!
Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford are co-founders of Howling Hills Publishing and co-writers of “East Tennessee Garden Stories: Sharing Knowledge, Celebrating Heritage, and Building Community” and editors of the forthcoming anthology “23 Tales: Appalachian Ghost Stories, Legends & Other Mysteries.” Write to them at terry@howlinghillspublishing.com or brad@howlinghillspublishing.com.