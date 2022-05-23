KINGSPORT — It’s Wilderness Trail Rod Run time in downtown Kingsport this weekend, bringing 250-300 antique vehicles to Main Street at the historic train station and along the first block of Broad Street.
The event, free to spectators, is an annual event hosted by the Kingsport Antique and Rod Club and sponsored by Rainbow Motors. Entry fees for those who show vehicles raises money for four area nonprofits.
What you need to know:
• The club’s Super Cruise, which used to take place on the Friday evening before Memorial Day, is no longer an event.
• On Saturday, the club’s annual Wilderness Trail Rod Run will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’s a change in hours from past years, allowing entrants from out of town greater time to get home before dark.
• The shows will feature a variety of cars — from standard-issue restorations to modified hot rods. All makes and models are welcome. Registration is $15.
• The event will include a bike giveaway for children 12 and under. At the time of the drawing, each child will get a numbered ticket and a number will be drawn to select winners of bikes. Those who don’t win a bike will be able to choose a Hot Wheels toy from a box.
• Games for children and adults will be available, and food vendors will include Center Street Grill, snow cones and a food truck. Downtown restaurants will also be open.
• Door prizes will be given to entrants and some will receive cash awards from a drawing.
• At the end, event proceeds will be donated to Shades of Grace, Meals on Wheels, The Ronald McDonald House and the Shriners.