Kingsport Theatre Guild actors perform a scene from ‘White Christmas.’ The musical will be performed at the Renaissance Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the Kingsport Theatre Guild’s ‘White Christmas’ are $15 general admission. Tickets are $12 for students, military, seniors and children.
But it’s already here at the Kingsport Theatre Guild.
The play, “White Christmas,” is being performed by the guild this weekend after opening last weekend.
John Kaywood, executive director of the Kingsport Theatre Guild, said it is an excellent way to celebrate the holidays.
“I just think it’s a wonderful lighthearted and touching show that all ages would enjoy,” he said. “Everyone should give themselves the opportunity to start off the holiday season with this classic show from their community theatre.”
“White Christmas” is based upon the iconic musical and movie of the same name that starred Bing Crosby.
The play features the music of Irving Berlin.
Maxine Poole, media specialist for the guild, said the response from the public during its opening weekend was overwhelming.
“We had a great opening weekend audience, with over 100 people attending both the Friday and Sunday shows,” she said.
There were good numbers for the Saturday shows, as well, she said.
Showings this weekend at the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $15 general admission. Tickets are $12 for students, military, seniors and children.