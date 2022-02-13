The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. Netflix’s Western drama “The Power of the Dog” and the sci-fi epic “Dune” led the nominees with 12 and 10 nominations apiece, respectively.

A number of this year’s nominees are accessible on a variety of subscription and pay-per-view streaming services — from Netflix to Disney+ — while a few remain exclusively in theaters.

Here’s a guide to where you can find nominees ahead of the Oscars ceremony — taking place March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — as well as what they’re competing for.

‘Ascension’

Where to watch: Paramount+

Nominated for: Documentary feature

‘Attica’

Where to watch: Showtime

Nominated for: Documentary feature

‘Being the Ricardos’

Where to watch: Amazon

Nominated for: Supporting actor, lead actor, lead actress

‘Belfast’

Where to watch: Video on demand (VOD)

Nominated for: Supporting actress, sound, original screenplay, supporting actor, original song, director, best picture

‘CODA’

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Nominated for: Adapted screenplay, supporting actor, best picture

‘Coming 2 America’

Where to watch: Amazon

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling

‘Cruella’

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Costume design, makeup & hairstyling

‘Cyrano’

Where to watch: In theaters Feb. 25

Nominated for: Costume design

‘Don’t Look Up’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Original score, original screenplay, editing, best picture

‘Drive My Car’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Adapted screenplay, international feature, director, best picture

‘Dune’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: Costume design, sound, original score, adapted screenplay, editing, makeup & hairstyling, visual effects, cinematography, production design, best picture

‘Encanto’

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Original score, animated feature, original song

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Where to watch: HBO Max

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling, lead actress

‘Flee’

Where to watch: Hulu

Nominated for: Animated feature, documentary feature, international feature

‘Four Good Days’

Where to watch: Hulu

Nominated for: Original song

‘Free Guy’Where to watch: Disney+ starting Feb. 23 and VOD

Nominated for: Visual effects

‘The Hand of God’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: International feature

‘House of Gucci’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling

‘King Richard’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: Supporting actress, original screenplay, editing, original song, lead actor, best picture

‘Licorice Pizza’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Original screenplay, director, best picture

‘The Lost Daughter’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Supporting actress, adapted screenplay, lead actress

‘Luca’

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Animated feature

‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: International feature

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Animated feature

‘Nightmare Alley’

Where to watch: HBO Max and Hulu

Nominated for: Costume design, cinematography, production design, best picture

‘No Time to Die’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: Sound, original song, visual effects

‘Parallel Mothers’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Original score, lead actress

‘The Power of the Dog’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Supporting actress, sound, original score, adapted screenplay, supporting actor (two nominees), editing, cinematography, production design, lead actor, director, best picture

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Animated feature

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Where to watch: Disney+

Nominated for: Visual effects

‘Spencer’

Where to watch: VOD

Nominated for: Lead actress

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Visual effects

‘Summer of Soul’

Where to watch: Hulu

Nominated for: Documentary feature

‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for: Editing, lead actor

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Nominated for: Cinema-tography, production design, lead actor

‘West Side Story’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Supporting actress, costume design, sound, cinematography, production design, director, best picture

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Where to watch: In theaters

Nominated for: Original screenplay, international feature

‘Writing With Fire’

Where to watch: VOD starting March 1

Nominated for: Documentary feature

