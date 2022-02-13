The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. Netflix’s Western drama “The Power of the Dog” and the sci-fi epic “Dune” led the nominees with 12 and 10 nominations apiece, respectively.
A number of this year’s nominees are accessible on a variety of subscription and pay-per-view streaming services — from Netflix to Disney+ — while a few remain exclusively in theaters.
Here’s a guide to where you can find nominees ahead of the Oscars ceremony — taking place March 27 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — as well as what they’re competing for.
‘Ascension’
Where to watch: Paramount+
Nominated for: Documentary feature
‘Attica’
Where to watch: Showtime
Nominated for: Documentary feature
‘Being the Ricardos’
Where to watch: Amazon
Nominated for: Supporting actor, lead actor, lead actress
‘Belfast’
Where to watch: Video on demand (VOD)
Nominated for: Supporting actress, sound, original screenplay, supporting actor, original song, director, best picture
‘CODA’
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Nominated for: Adapted screenplay, supporting actor, best picture
‘Coming 2 America’
Where to watch: Amazon
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling
‘Cruella’
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Costume design, makeup & hairstyling
‘Cyrano’
Where to watch: In theaters Feb. 25
Nominated for: Costume design
‘Don’t Look Up’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Original score, original screenplay, editing, best picture
‘Drive My Car’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Adapted screenplay, international feature, director, best picture
‘Dune’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: Costume design, sound, original score, adapted screenplay, editing, makeup & hairstyling, visual effects, cinematography, production design, best picture
‘Encanto’
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Original score, animated feature, original song
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
Where to watch: HBO Max
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling, lead actress
‘Flee’
Where to watch: Hulu
Nominated for: Animated feature, documentary feature, international feature
‘Four Good Days’
Where to watch: Hulu
Nominated for: Original song
‘Free Guy’Where to watch: Disney+ starting Feb. 23 and VOD
Nominated for: Visual effects
‘The Hand of God’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: International feature
‘House of Gucci’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: Makeup & hairstyling
‘King Richard’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: Supporting actress, original screenplay, editing, original song, lead actor, best picture
‘Licorice Pizza’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Original screenplay, director, best picture
‘The Lost Daughter’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Supporting actress, adapted screenplay, lead actress
‘Luca’
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Animated feature
‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: International feature
‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Animated feature
‘Nightmare Alley’
Where to watch: HBO Max and Hulu
Nominated for: Costume design, cinematography, production design, best picture
‘No Time to Die’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: Sound, original song, visual effects
‘Parallel Mothers’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Original score, lead actress
‘The Power of the Dog’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Supporting actress, sound, original score, adapted screenplay, supporting actor (two nominees), editing, cinematography, production design, lead actor, director, best picture
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Animated feature
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
Where to watch: Disney+
Nominated for: Visual effects
‘Spencer’
Where to watch: VOD
Nominated for: Lead actress
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Visual effects
‘Summer of Soul’
Where to watch: Hulu
Nominated for: Documentary feature
‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’
Where to watch: Netflix
Nominated for: Editing, lead actor
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Nominated for: Cinema-tography, production design, lead actor
‘West Side Story’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Supporting actress, costume design, sound, cinematography, production design, director, best picture
‘The Worst Person in the World’
Where to watch: In theaters
Nominated for: Original screenplay, international feature
‘Writing With Fire’
Where to watch: VOD starting March 1
Nominated for: Documentary feature