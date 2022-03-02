Don't let the name throw you. And don't fear you don't have easy-to-find parking.
Krazy Chicken International serves more than chicken, although it is a menu staple. And parking for the restaurant and its adjoining lounge is readily available out back. Just turn in one of the driveways that flank the building.
There are rear entrances directly into both the main dining room and the lounge. If you prefer, of course, the front entrance is just off the sidewalk and features a patio with outdoor dining, weather permitting.
The eatery's "signature" signage, known to regulars at "the kickin' chicken," draws attention from passers-by on Fort Henry Drive. But you won't find fighting fowl inside.
You might, however, feel like dancing the funky chicken once you take a few bites of Krazy Chicken International's signature menu items, which range from a chicken sandwich to Peruvian stir fry, tacos and curried chicken, to name a few.
On the restaurant's social media page it states: "We serve dishes loved by many different cultures. Latin, American, Peruvian, Spanish and more," and describe it as a family restaurant with indoor/outdoor seating.
Owner Alice Cupp and husband, Chance, have plans to expand outdoor seating across both storefronts, along with the addition of a pergola.
Inside, you'll be greeted by Alice, Chance, or both, as well as a cheerful and knowledgeable staff. The KC lounge regularly features live music.
We asked Alice to answer the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: Krazy Chicken International has been open for three wonderful years.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: I feel like all my dishes are specialties because they’re all made with love fresh on the spot. Not one single dish stands out more than the other. Each dish has a special twist and truly represents the culture behind the food.
Q: What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: Growing up in the kitchen surrounded by people from many different cultures has truly impacted how I prepare my dishes. We want our customers to know that we are a family-ran and -operated business, and all dishes are prepared the way you’d be served in our home as a guest.
Q: Explain in as much detail as possible why your restaurant is appealing to customers and how you maintain that ambience.
A: My restaurant is appealing to our community because of the unique flavors that we bring to our area. We are also known for our relaxing and inviting environment. We want all our customers to feel like they’re at home when they dine with us.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners?
A: Currently we don’t share our recipes because they are traditional recipes that have my own special twists. I enjoy hearing our customers discuss what ingredients they think are inside the dishes.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: I feel like my restaurant differs from other restaurants in our area because there’s not many foods from our culture. When I first moved to Kingsport, I noticed that most of the foods I could find back at home weren’t around. I wanted to bring a taste of diversity to Kingsport.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: Although most would not notice our little spot on the side of Fort Henry, I couldn’t have picked a better location for us. We want our community to know that there is parking right behind our building because we find that may be a disadvantage, but that hasn’t stopped us from getting people to come in to enjoy their experience with us. We feel like we found our true hidden gem. It was a fun experience to bring my family and children together to build our restaurant and a place that would become our second home.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant and why?
A: We try not take anything off the menu because our customers have their favorites. I do always add something new to the menu whenever I get the chance to play with new recipes in the kitchen.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: I don’t have a favorite cookbook, but I love looking through old family cookbooks. Not only do I enjoy my family recipes, but I enjoy looking through other people's favorite recipes.