Did somebody say summer? The weather is warming up and along with it, the community’s eagerness to embrace a return to normal post-pandemic activities.
If you’ve been paying attention, another trend is apparent: our city has grown and we find ourselves with a plethora of new neighbors in our Kingsport community.
Since the pandemic began, more than 1,700 new families have made the move to Kingsport from 49 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
Other than Tennessee, the majority of those new residents have relocated from Florida, North Carolina and California. The Move to Kingsport initiative has proven to be successful and our numbers are still growing.
In order to build a strong community and acclimate our newcomers, it’s important to meet them and show them why they chose the Model City to call home.
Summer is the perfect time to get outdoors and meet those around us. If a short walk around the neighborhood or a visit to the local park doesn’t lend itself to meeting your neighbors, Kingsport has a multitude of activities and events where you can meet new people.
No matter your interests, passions, or lifestyle, Kingsport has something waiting for you and another way to meet and connect with others. You will find our downtown bustling with the Kingsport Farmers Market, local restaurants and breweries, Twilight Alive concerts on Broad Street and regular festivals.
Perhaps a class in painting and flowers, or recreational sports is more your forte. Summer camps and daily events at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, the Kingsport Aquatic Center and our outstanding Greenbelt are all waiting for the outdoors enthusiast. And let’s not forget those Fun Fest block parties, which are right around the corner.
Now is the time! Whatever you find yourself out doing this summer, let’s welcome our new residents and show them how to “love where you live.”