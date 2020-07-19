KINGSPORT — Summer break isn’t over quite yet, meaning there’s still time to enjoy Summer in the Park activities.
Held at Warriors Path State Park, the free series of events is heading into its ninth week, with continued health and safety measures in place. To view the complete schedule of activities, or to preregister for an event, visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Below is a rundown of some of the activities taking place this week.
Tuesday, July 21
9:30 a.m. — Hike Fawn Loop: Will the deer families be “at home” this morning? Let’s explore this fine deer habitat, full of nature discovery. Be sure to wear good hiking shoes and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Please preregister.
1:30 p.m. — Dream Catchers: Let’s make these “catchy” little decorations, inspired by Native American craft. Meet at the main bathhouse.
3 p.m. — Squirrel Search: The more we watch these gray furry neighbors, the more we can discover about their fascinating lives. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some critter behavior studies.
Wednesday, July 22
2 p.m. — Nature Crafts: You can make a friend! Construct your own creatures using natural materials. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse in case of rain.
3 p.m. — Old-Timey Games: Enjoy some good old fun! Try some games from the early settlement days of East Tennessee. Meet at the Open Air Chapel or main bathhouse if it’s raining.
7:30 p.m. — Sunset Hike to the Ridgetop: Enjoy some fine high-elevation views! Watch the sun go down across the summer forests and fields. Bring a flashlight, wear good hiking footwear, and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot. Please preregister.
Thursday, July 23
9:30 a.m. — Hike Lake Hollow: Enjoy a leisurely hike through the Lake Hollow Trail and explore some of the unique habitats our animal neighbors call home. Meet at the camp store.
3 p.m. — Forest Discovery Hike: Be a forest detective! Come explore the web of connections along the forest trail. Meet at the main bathhouse. Please preregister.
5 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A Wildlife Ambassador will be at the Open Air Chapel to give you a chance to meet the owl. In case of rain, meet at the main bathhouse.
Friday, July 24
9 a.m. — Hike the Wahoo Trail: Enjoy about 4 miles of strenuous hiking along an awesome trail! Come spend several hours in a beautiful and wild part of the park. Be sure to wear good walking shoes, comfortable clothes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Please preregister.
10:30 a.m. — Leaf Hike: Leaves are shade on a hot summer day. Leaves are the green carpet of the hills. Leaves are full of amazing stories! Let’s walk under the leaves and listen in. Meet at the main bathhouse to start a short hike. Please preregister.
5:30 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss the natural fun for the young or the young at heart! Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about our natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
Saturday, July 25
9:30 a.m. — Wetland Walk: Wetlands are wet and full of life! Come along for a soggy hike near Fall Creek, on the far side of the Devil’s Backbone. We might even spot a few dragonflies! Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan. Please preregister.
11 a.m. — Nosing for Nature: Nature is full of amazing aromas; some things smell great, and some smell terrible! Let’s use our noses to “sniff out” some new discoveries. Meet at the main bathhouse.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: What a great combination: a dark night, a bright fire, and some traditional riddles. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Sunday, July 26
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.