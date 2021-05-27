WEBER CITY — If you’re looking for a chance to show off your ride, you may want to pay a visit to Weber City on Saturday.
The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department will hold its first-ever cruise-in that afternoon, and there is no charge to participate. Chief Bruce Cross said the event will provide free family entertainment for people throughout the Tri-Cities.
“If you want to give donations, you can,” Cross said. “If you don’t want to give donations, come and enjoy. If you’re driving by and see it, come on in.”
Where and when: The cruise-in will take place this Saturday, May 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the old Food City building in Weber City, located at 1680 U.S. Highway 23 North.
Bring your rides: Any and all cars are welcome to participate. Members of the Mustang Club will be attending, and trucks, Jeeps, motorcycles and even tractors are also welcome, Cross said.
Entertainment: Music will be playing throughout the event via PA system, Cross said. Bugsy’s restaurant, which is next door to the old Food City building, will be open for business, and Beach Hut is expected to sell snow cones.
Big announcement: Sometime during the event, Cross will make a major announcement about the future of the fire station. Check the Times News the next day for a story about the announcement.
Future: Cross said the cruise-ins will continue every Saturday at the same time and place, weather permitting. For more information, search for “Weber City Volunteer Fire Department” on Facebook.