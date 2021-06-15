ROGERSVILLE — Summer may be approaching, but one school is back in session and will host an open house Saturday with lots of games and treats to prove it.
The Price Public School Community Center in Rogersville shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although PPSCC has hosted about five events since COVID restrictions softened earlier this year, Director Casandra Palmer told the Times News that they didn’t officially reopen until June.
One of the main purposes of Saturday’s open house is to inform the public that PPSCC is open and available for parties and other events.
Another purpose for Saturday’s open house is to publicly thank benefactors who came to the aid of the PPSCC earlier this year, when it faced shutdown due to a financial crisis created by the pandemic.
But the main purpose for the open house is to have fun.
Games, treats and prizes
Saturday’s open house is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. There will be light refreshments, popcorn and cotton candy, games, and door prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes.
There’s also a bike raffle, balloon animals, face painting, a cake walk, and a D.J. will be playing music.
Tournaments with prizes include cornhole beginning at 1 p.m.; horse shoes beginning at 2 p.m.; and basketball beginning at 3 p.m.
Although the PPSCC receives donations from the public and local government agencies, it relies heavily on revenue it receives from renting out its main hall for events.
It costs $3,000 per month to keep the PPSCC open, mostly for utilities and insurance.
Palmer told the Times News on Monday the center experienced a serious financial crisis this past year due to COVID and losing more than a year’s worth of rental revenue. Fortunately, the community stepped up and provided during a recent fundraiser, and PPSCC was able to stay open.
But that was only a temporary reprieve, Palmer noted. If folks don’t start renting out the facility again, eventually they’ll be back in financial trouble.
“We’re available for rent 365 days per year, and we charge a flat rate of $150, and they have it for the whole day,” Palmer said. “They’re responsible for cleaning up behind themselves and taking their trash off, and we have a rental agreement that we have them sign.”
Palmer added, “We just want to let everyone know we are open for business, and we have no limits on how many people we can have.”
Although PPSCC’s official address is 203 W. Spring St., it’s most prominent on Hasson Street across from Swift Park.
PPSCC has a new website (https://www.ppccsm.org/) where the meeting hall can be rented online.
On the National Register of Historic Places
The site of the school was dedicated to African-American education in 1868, and shortly afterward a schoolhouse was built and used until the early 1900s. The current Price Public School building was completed in 1922.
The segregated Price Pubic School operated until 1958, when it closed and its students were transferred to Swift High School, which was converted from a high school to K-12.
Swift College operated as an African American Junior College in Rogersville from 1883 until 1955. It continued on as a segregated public school until 1963.
The Swift Museum is located in the Price Public School Community Center.
Price School was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988, although it had severely deteriorated by that time.
The building underwent a restoration beginning in the mid-1990s and reopened as a community center in 2003.