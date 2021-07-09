West Ridge High School’s band made its first and second public performances on July 3 at the Kingsport and Blountville Fourth of July parades.
West Ridge Wolves Lead Band Director Heath Hopper said the band of about 190 also plans to march with the Volunteer High School band in the Fun Fest Parade on July 16 in Kingsport.
Hopper, the former Sullivan South director, and former Sullivan North Band Director Nick Routh and former Sullivan Central Band Director Chris Smithson are leading the Wolves band, which is scheduled to perform its first football show on Aug. 20 at Volunteer High School and its first home game show on Sept. 3 when the foot-ball team hosts Science Hill.
The band, a consolidation of North, South and Central, is doing a fundraiser online to raise money for uniforms, which are to be worn in late September.
Band camp is set forJuly 26-30.
The band is also planning to take part in the Bands of America competition on Oct. 30 at the Mini-Dome at East Tennessee State University, host its Appalachian Classic competition at West Ridge on Oct. 23, compete at the Music in the Castle at Tennessee High in Bristol on Oct. 3 and likely take part in another October competition, Hopper said.