ROGERSVILLE — Although it will be a downscaled Rogersville’s Fourth of July Celebration this year, co-organizer Mark DeWitte said it will be “the biggest fireworks show we’ve ever had.”
On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to open Rogersville City Park for the annual Fourth of July Celebration, which will actually take place on Saturday, July 3, this year because the Fourth is on a Sunday.
Previous events
In past years, the Fourth of July Celebration has consisted of a full day of activities including live music, food, free swimming, games and children’s attractions. Top name musical headliners performed prior to the fireworks, and in its heyday the event was attracting a reported 30,000 people to Rogersville.
The event lost a major sponsor in 2016, however, and has been paring back activities ever since. Last year as the pandemic was raging it was down to fireworks only, although organizers said that really was all they had money to afford anyway.
When the celebration committee dissolved in January, longtime organizer DeWitte and event founder Dr. Blaine Jones decided to step up and try to make something happen.
DeWitte, who is a Rogersville alderman, told the BMA on Tuesday that the only official event at the City Park on July 3 will be the fireworks.
What is planned?
“We have the biggest fireworks show planned that we have ever had,” DeWitte told the board. “If you know some of the ones we’ve had, then you know this one is going to be big.”
DeWitte said there will be a sound system on the stage and a DJ will be playing music beginning at 5 p.m. for folks who want to come have a picnic and stake out some ground at the park early for the fireworks.
Later, a fireworks soundtrack will play over the sound system during the show, which starts at 9:30 p.m.
WRGS radio will be broadcasting the soundtrack live during the fireworks show as well.
The Fourth of July committee isn’t sanctioning any food, but DeWitte said he wouldn’t be surprised if some food trucks show up at the park that day.