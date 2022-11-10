DSC_0544.JPG

Middle school students from five schools across Hawkins County are teaming up to perform the musical ‘Annie Jr.’ Tickets for the three performances — on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — are only $7.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

SURGOINSVILLE — Students from middle schools across Hawkins County will come together the first weekend in December to perform the musical “Annie Jr.” at Surgoinsville Middle School.

The cast includes more than 40 students from five local middle schools: Surgoinsville Middle, Rogersville Middle, Rogersville City, Church Hill Middle and Church Hill Intermediate schools.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video