Middle school students from five schools across Hawkins County are teaming up to perform the musical ‘Annie Jr.’ Tickets for the three performances — on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — are only $7.
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from middle schools across Hawkins County will come together the first weekend in December to perform the musical “Annie Jr.” at Surgoinsville Middle School.
The cast includes more than 40 students from five local middle schools: Surgoinsville Middle, Rogersville Middle, Rogersville City, Church Hill Middle and Church Hill Intermediate schools.
The students have been practicing twice a week since September in preparation for the show.
Surgoinsville Middle School music teacher and “Annie Jr.” director Josh Fritts said they decided to invite other schools to participate after the success of the school’s last musical, “Lion King Jr.”
“We saw a lack of opportunity in our county for students, especially in middle school, to perform in theater and musical theater,” Fritts said. “The idea to invite students from other schools came from three places. First, our middle schools often combine sports teams when one school does not have a program, so why not theater? Secondly, middle school bands often perform concerts together. Lastly, the ‘Lion King Jr.’ summer camp we had at SMS featuring students from across the county was a huge success. We did not want many of these talented students to not have a show to be a part of this school year, so we invited them back to audition for ‘Annie Jr.’ at SMS.”
Fritts said involving more students brings more talent and unifies the schools.
“This has been an excellent opportunity for students from these five schools to build connections and learn to work together to achieve something greater than they could do on their own,” Fritts said. “I also hope they get valuable experience for high school theater and a group of cast mates to continue encouraging and acting with at Cherokee and Volunteer.”
Fritts said community members should come out to support the students and see a classic musical.
“Our production of ‘Annie Jr’ features a talented cast of students from schools across the county coming together to make a bigger show than any one of our schools could manage alone,” Fritts said. “At only $7 a ticket, it is a bargain to see this heartwarming musical classic performed by students from our own community!”
SMS will host three performances of “Annie Jr.” — on Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. The students also will perform shows on Dec. 12 and 13 for nine local schools.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, and Fritts encourages individuals to buy early since the “Lion King Jr.” show sold out.