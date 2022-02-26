KINGSPORT — Most middle school students are busy taking math quizzes, heading to social studies or finishing up study hall on any given Friday morning. But for some local middle schoolers, Friday morning offered a glimpse of what it would be like to own their own business.
A group of students from John Sevier and Ross N. Robinson stood behind black tablecloth-covered booths inside MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center at the second annual Kids Business Expo. The event was hosted by the Kingsport Chamber’s education workforce development team along with the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship. The expo focuses on highlighting students with an interest in entrepreneurship.
“We want them to be creative,” said Lora Barnett, the chamber’s executive director of Government Relations and Workforce Development. “They have to fill out an application, submit their information — almost like a business plan. But we just want them to be as creative as possible.”
Attendees certainly achieved that goal, she said.
The budding entrepreneurs lined the hallway outside the ballroom at MeadowView, where the chamber also hosted its Fourth Friday Breakfast. Students offered everything from handcrafted jewelry to birdhouses and beyond for sale to business leaders attending the event.
For some students, the expo also offered the opportunity to make extra cash from their creations.
Parker Pickup is a Sevier student who offered his Pop Rocks-infused cotton candy at the Kids Business Expo. He said the event allowed him to add more revenue to his operation.
“I also made cotton candy for the Tribe Classic,” Pickup, smiling in a suit and tie, told the Kingsport Times News. “I made a fair amount of money.”
Students also combined their efforts with fellow classmates to create items such as candles, baked goods and more. Robinson students Ruthie Cheshier and Loralie Huffman brought their business, Sweet Scrubs, to the expo, where they sold numerous small jars of lavender, coconut and kawaii body scrubs. Meanwhile, Sevier’s Dixon Armstrong and his friends, Andrew and Michael Stacy, combined their 3-D printing efforts to earn the Most Original Business Idea Award.
Their booth, ADM 3D Printing, offered Minecraft keychains, flexible dinosaurs and even a few Star Wars-meets-Buddha figurines. Armstrong teamed up with the Stacy boys, whose father owns and operates Short Fuse Engineering out of Church Hill. The Sevier students created their partnership, Armstrong said, after seeing a guest speaker at school.
“A guy came and talked to us about doing this,” Armstrong said. “I thought, ‘Why not do this and make action figures? That would be cool.’ I’ve always wanted to make action figures.”
Other winners at the expo included Crafty Creations for Best Presentation and Creativity, Sweet Swirls for Highest Business Potential, and Wernick Woodworking for the Past Winners Choice Award.
The event is focused on more than earning awards and extra cash, though.
Katherine Rinehart kept a steady flow of interested patrons at her booth, where wooden ballpoint pens rested in rows next to raw blocks of wood and photos of Rinehart working on her handcrafted pens. The eighth-grade student’s venture was inspired, she said, in part by family members, who introduced her to the craft.
“My grandfather and my great-grandfather have been doing this for a while,” Rinehart explained. “I just started really getting into this stuff a couple of months ago.”
Multiple patrons stopped at Rinehart’s booth to test out the pens on a scrap piece of paper. One woman came back to purchase a pen while another handed Rinehart cash for a rainbow-colored piece. The customer said she had never seen a pen so colorful.
“The colorful pens have done well,” Rinehart said. “I had a purple one and some other colorful ones, but they all sold.”
Rinehart had made $90 well before the event ended, which didn’t include what she’ll make from the orders she recorded at the expo. But her craft offers a creative outlet, she said, in addition to time she gets to spend with family.
“I like to think of myself as a creative person,’’ Rinehart said. “I like to work with my hands. It also gives me time to spend with my grandfather, too.”
The main goal for the Kids Business Expo, Barnett said, is to continue the event that will hopefully encourage young artists, makers and entrepreneurs to look ahead at the possibilities their lives might hold.
“What we want to do is inspire the next entrepreneur,” Barnett said, “and give them an opportunity to see what it would be like to own their own business — even if we just plant that seed.”
