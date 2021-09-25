If You Go

Parking: On-street parallel parking is available on both sides of State Street, along side streets. Multiple public parking lots are available, including a large lot across the street from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, another across State Street from the Angry Italian, and a third at the Bristol Public Library.

One-way: Several streets in downtown Bristol are one way. Just be aware.

Along State Street it is not uncommon for side streets to have different names depending on which state they're in. A prime example is located at what many view as the main "entrance" to historic downtown Bristol, where State Street crosses the major north/south traffic artery that is Volunteer Parkway on the Tennessee side of the intersection and Commonwealth Avenue on the Virginia side. If you find yourself on a numerically named street, say 6th Street, you're likely in Tennessee.

For more information, including a constantly updated schedule of live entertainment and other events, visit www.believeinbristol.org.