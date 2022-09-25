BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style.

The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.

