Confederate reenactors at the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment fire on Union counterparts Saturday. In the real battle Sept. 22, 1962, the Union won, but the Confederates were victorious at the Saturday reenactment.
Union reenactors cannon fire toward Confederates during the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. In the actual battle in downtown Blountville Sept. 22, 1862, the Union won but Saturday the Confederate soldiers were victorious.
Union reenactors file on Confederate reenactors during the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. The real battle was Sept. 22, 1862 in downtown Blountville. The reenactment was old the old Hawley Farm near Tri-Cities Airport.
Civil War Union reenactor Steve Lundberg, center and foreground, leads Confederate and Union reenactors in a remembrance of fellow reenactors and family members who have died. This was in the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. To Lundberg's immediate right and behind is Confederate Capt. Ric Dulaney of Kingsport.
Confederate reenactor Whitney Hoss of Johnson City talks with some audience members Saturday, Sept. 24, at the 2022 Battle of Blountville. The event commemorates the Sept. 22, 1862 battle in downtown Blountville; civilian reenactors show how families lived through and were affected by the Civil War.
Confederate reenactors at the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment fire on Union counterparts Saturday. In the real battle Sept. 22, 1962, the Union won, but the Confederates were victorious at the Saturday reenactment.
Union reenactors cannon fire toward Confederates during the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. In the actual battle in downtown Blountville Sept. 22, 1862, the Union won but Saturday the Confederate soldiers were victorious.
Union reenactors file on Confederate reenactors during the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. The real battle was Sept. 22, 1862 in downtown Blountville. The reenactment was old the old Hawley Farm near Tri-Cities Airport.
Civil War Union reenactor Steve Lundberg, center and foreground, leads Confederate and Union reenactors in a remembrance of fellow reenactors and family members who have died. This was in the 2022 Battle of Blountville reenactment Saturday, Sept. 24. To Lundberg's immediate right and behind is Confederate Capt. Ric Dulaney of Kingsport.
Confederate reenactor Whitney Hoss of Johnson City talks with some audience members Saturday, Sept. 24, at the 2022 Battle of Blountville. The event commemorates the Sept. 22, 1862 battle in downtown Blountville; civilian reenactors show how families lived through and were affected by the Civil War.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sunday’s your last chance to smell the black powder and see Union and Confederate forces fight it out 1863 Civil War style.
The annual Battle of Blountville is in the middle of its reenactment of the Sept. 22, 1863, battle this weekend, with a student-only education day on Friday followed by reenactment on Saturday and a final battle to come on Sunday afternoon.
Before and after the 30-minute reenactments of the battle of 259 years ago Thursday, there will be a brief presentation led by reenactor Steve Lundberg of the Knoxville area, the tents and camping areas are open to the general public. Some food and other items are available for purchase and portable bathrooms are available.
The mock battle includes black powder weapons and cannon fire, with faux injured and dead soldiers on both sides being resurrected for a joint program at the end of hostilities. Lundberg said such events are important to get people, including children, interested in history. “Whether you guys were here or not, we’d shoot each other anyway,” he said.
In the real battle in downtown Blountville, the Union prevailed, although on Saturday the Rebels won. Capt. Ric Dulaney of Kingsport was a leader on the Confederate side. Col. Lundberg predicted the Union would win Sunday. The event runs Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 with children 6 and under admitted free. The battle starts at 2 p.m. It will be at 1173 Hawley Road, Blountville, Tennessee 37617.
Historic notes: The actual battle was in downtown Blountville during which the Cannonball House got it name from a cannon that hit an outside wall. Also, the historic Sullivan County Courthouse mostly burned but was later rebuilt; historic accounts indicate it is possible “friendly” Confederate fire caused caused the blaze.