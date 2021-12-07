CHURCH HILL — Church floats, fire trucks, antique vehicles, politicians seeking elected office and horses marked the Church Hill Christmas Parade on Saturday, bringing some holiday cheer on a warm and sometimes sunny December day.
Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared near the end of the parade, riding on the front of a Church Hill Fire Department fire engine on a special platform.
The route ran from the shopping center where the Church Hill Library, Gym and Senior Citizens Center are located. It went south along East Main Boulevard, the old two-lane that was U.S. Highway 11-W, through downtown, then right under the railroad trestle where the road becomes West Main Boulevard and onward until it disbanded at the Church Hill nursing home.
The parade, including fire and law enforcement sirens and lights, began at about 11 a.m. and ran along a route a little more than two miles long and lasted about 32 minutes not counting a break about half way through. That was was measured from a vantage point near the end of the parade, not far from the Church Hill water and sewer offices.
Upcoming Christmas parades in middle and western Hawkins County include one in Surgoinsville on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. and one in Mount Carmel the same day at 2 p.m.
Elsewhere, in Sullivan County the Bloomingdale Ruritan Christmas Parade is set for 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, while the Blountville Ruritan parade will be at 2 p.m. that day. In neighboring Washington County, the Jonesborough parade is to start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.