ROGERSVILLE — If you’ve been wondering if George Washington really had wooden teeth, what actually happened to Amelia Earhart or if Elvis Presley is really dead, Rogersville City School was the place on Thursday to ask those questions.
About 80 RCS second-graders participated in the annual “History Wax Museum,” which was held this year on the front lawn of campus to assist with social distancing.
In preparation for Thursday’s event, students picked an important historical figure, researched that person’s story and then wrote a one page biography.
On Thursday, they dressed up as their character and stationed themselves throughout the school’s front lawn, prepared to make a presentation to all comers.
Caylan Spears chose George Washington because he was the first president, was elected twice and because he fought in the French and Indian War and was a general during the Revolutionary War.
Caylan said that was important because, “If he didn’t defeat England we wouldn’t have our own country of America.”
But, Caylan may have also chosen George Washington to show off his replica wooden teeth. Of the several George Washingtons in attendance, Caylan was the only one who represented the myth that George Washington wore wooden false teeth.
Elaina Scalf was one of a handful of Amelia Earharts on hand for the event. Elaina wants to be a pilot like Earhart.
“She was a girl who flew across the ocean and I always dreamed about flying a plane across the ocean like her,” Scalf said.
Levi Cheatum chose Jim Henson as his subject because he “likes The Muppets a lot.” Levi also pointed out that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy “are dating.”
Second-grade teacher Janette Tackett said each student was allowed to choose which famous American they would portray from a list. Some of the favorites were Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, Neil Armstrong and Sacagawea. There was also a Clara Barton, a Michael Jordan, Elvis, several Abe Lincolns, a Henry Ford, an extremely impressive Lucille Ball and rodeo star Lane Frost.
“People walk through and press their little button, and they start their spiel,” Tackett said. “They just chose whoever they wanted off the list and did the research. We helped them get their pictures on their board for them, and they do the rest.”
Tackett added, “This was to really work on biographies, and writing biographies was one of second grade’s skills. Of course, writing has been good for them, and the research and of course the public speaking has been really good for them.”
Eli Sergent described his character, Henry Ford, as “an American industrialist, business magnet and he’s the founder of Ford.”
He chose Henry Ford because he likes Fords, although he admitted that he also kind of likes Chevys and he likes Lamborghinis and Bugattis. But, Ford is his first choice.
As for those historical questions, here is a summary of the most frequent responses:
Did George Washington actually wear wooden teeth? “I guess so.”
What happened to Amelia Earhart? “She crashed.”
Is Elvis Presley really dead? “I don’t know.”