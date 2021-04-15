ROGERSVILLE — It’s going to be business as usual for downtown festivals beginning next month with the first of six Cruise-ins. Events scheduled for subsequent months include the Vintage Market, Bike Nite, the Christmas Parade, and there might even be a new Jeepfest.
On Tuesday, the Board of Mayor and Alderman gave its approval to close Main Street for each of the aforementioned events, as well as the May 15 Cherokee High School prom, which will take place downtown for the second year in a row.
The BMA had already given its tentative approval for a May 15 prom, but on Tuesday City Recorder Glenn Hutchens confirmed that this year’s school-sanctioned event had met all the legal requirements, and the prom was given the board’s official OK.
Two weeks after the prom, Main Street will be closed again for the first Cruise-in of the year. Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker, who made the road closure request to the BMA, said the COVID safety steps taken during last year’s downtown events will continue throughout 2021.
“We watched our (COVID) numbers and didn’t really have any increase 14 days after our event,” Barker told the board. “We’re outside, and we’ve got a lot of linear street. There’s plenty of room to social distance. We have added hand sanitation stations to our event to make them within the requirements of the CDC and regional health department. We do provide masks at the event, so we would like permission to do the six cruise-ins.”
The cruise-ins are set for May 28, June 11, July 2, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, and Oct. 8.
The BMA also approved Sept. 18 for the annual Rogersville Bike Nite motorcycle show, which will feature hundreds of motorcycles lined up along Main Street.
The Rogersville Christmas Parade was also approved for Saturday, Dec. 4, and there might be another event.
“I have had a Jeep group ask if they can do an event downtown,” Barker told the BMA. “They’re not sure if they’re going to do it on a Friday or a Saturday, so we’re trying to get some dates worked out with them. In talking with the downtown merchants, they said every time we have an event it helps them with business.”
Mayor Jim Sells said as long as the businesses don’t have problem, he doesn’t see a problem.
“Work it out and come back to us,” Sells said.
The BMA also approved a June 12 date for the Rogersville Heritage Association’s second annual Vintage Market, which is an event described as a mini Heritage Days with arts and crafts booths as well as food.
The Vintage Market was popular because it offered different vendors and merchandise than folks are used to seeing at Heritage Days.
“That was very successful last year, and right in the midst of COVID,” Barker said. “The Heritage Association did a great job of separating the tents, and it’s hard to distance a crowd, but they distanced themselves, and it turned out to be a really good event.”
Barker added, “It was its first time last year, so I’m not sure how much money they made off of it, but you can really see the potential for it to grow, and we really do need a spring event.”