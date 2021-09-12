The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion hosted country, bluegrass, Americana groups and beyond at the annual music festival held in Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia. Musicians, concert goers and craft vendors galore lined State Street for the 20th year of the festival. Headlining acts like John Anderson, Blackberry Smoke, The Steel Woods and The SteelDrivers took to the stage on Friday and Saturday night. Tonight's festival will offer performances from A Thousand Horses, Charley Crockett, Rhonda Vincent and more. For more information go to https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/.

Country legend John Anderson sang a slew of hits on Friday night, along with his patriotic tune "Freedom Isn't Free" on the State Street Stage in Bristol.

Recommended Videos