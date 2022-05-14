KINGSPORT — Despite some clouds and the threat of rain, the 14th annual Racks by the Tracks festival delivered music, barbecue and 100 craft beer, wine, seltzer and sangrias to a post-COVID-19 pandemic crowd of thousands.
Held at the Kingsport Farmers Market, the event on the edge of downtown Kingsport was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic and then held in scaled-down, delayed version in September of 2021.
It also had the first-ever races including stretches on the Kingsport Greenbelt for the Racks 10K and 5K events or any other events, said Frank Lett, senior associate executive director of Visit Kingsport. That arm of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce took over the festival from James Phillips and other original organizers three years ago.
Gents and Liars of Johnson City was the first band to perform in the afternoon, followed by 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band, and headliner Pandora’s Box, an Aerosmith tribute band.
Lett estimated 5,000 to 6,000 would attend the event, plus 1,500 to 2,000 for beverage tasting and an unknown number for barbecue and other food, the later of which was not a ticketed event and like the tasting event drew long lines.
"That was the first time a race has ever been run on the Greenbelt in Kingsport," Lett said during an impromptu news conference in the building where alcoholic beverage tasting had started at 2 p.m.
"I think this year we're back at full capacity," Lett said.
Tracks 2022 offered more than 100 different beverages, and judging from lines that backed up at the inside booths and others outside in the parking lot, the beverages were a hit.
So were the food vending booths, including those serving ribs and barbecue to lines of waiting patrons.
"I always wanted and just never made it before," said Leta Kelley of Johnson City. She attended with John Hall of Big Stone Gap. "Now that COVID is past, we're glad to get out and about."
The two, who were sampling drinks, said they also planned to stay for all three concerts.
Meanwhile, friends Ashleigh Day of Cookeville and Kim Dougherty of Scott County were enjoying their first visit to the festival. Day said that Dougherty was a travel nurse at a hospital where Day worked as a nurse and they became friends.
"We wanted to see what they had drinkwise and for food," Day said. "It's really neat."
When Dougherty was asked why she had never attended, she said "I'm always working."
Over in another area of the building, Anthony Adams and Gregory Watterson, both of Kingsport, were having their cell phone photo made by a Kingsport Police officer. Watterson is the son of the late Richard Watterson, a former Kingsport vice mayor.
Others in the crowd mid-afternoon included chamber President Miles Burdine, City Manager Chris McCartt and city school board member Julie Byers, as well as state Rep. John Crawford.
"It's good to be back out and about and not be stressed about the pandemic," Adams said, adding they were doing all the Racks events.
From Bluff City, Luke and Brandy Boles said they returned to Racks because of past good experiences at the events and to mark a resumption of normalness.
"We kind of felt like it was going to be a lot busier," Luke Boles said. "It is good to see everybody out again."
Brandy Boles said, "It is good to see everybody out again."