KINGSPORT — An estimated 8,000 people ate barbecue and other food, tasted beers, wines, seltzer and sangrias and listened to some rock 'n' roll Saturday.
It was all part of the Model City's 15th annual Racks by the Tracks festival, held at the Farmers Market lot and building.
However, the biggest news coming out of the event was what didn't happen: rain. The wet forecast, fortunately, fizzled and left festival-goers dry, albeit a little muggy and hot.
The event, held under sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon, kicked off with the alcoholic beverage tasting event at 2 p.m. Food trucks and trailers served throughout the event and music filled the airwaves through the afternoon.
More than 20 food vendors and in excess of 100 wines, beers, seltzers and sangrias engaged those who bought tickets to the tasting event.
"I came here a long time ago, when I first moved here from New York," said April Faulise of Piney Flats after having her photo taken in front of a Racks banner with her husband, Jack Fowler. "I was afraid it was going to rain."
Melissa and John Honaker of Honaker were there with their friends from Piney Flats, and Melissa Honaker served as photographer for the other couple. Both couples were inside the Farmers Market building for the tasting event, sponsored by the Allandale Package Store, and folks lined up to try all sorts of alcoholic offerings.
ONE OF LARGER YEARS
"This is definitely one of our biggest ones (Racks festivals)," Frank Lett, president of Visit Kingsport, said outside the tasting and concert areas during the performance of Blank-281. "The change in the forecast is definitely favorable."
He estimated the post-coronavirus pandemic crowd to fall between 5,000 and 8,000 folks, but said the higher number probably was more accurate.
The music climaxed with headliner The Crüe, a Mötley Crüe tribute band that took the stage at 6 p.m. Preceding The Crüe on the Honda Kingsport Stage were Blank-218, a Blink-182 tribute band, and Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
The crowd swelled when The Crüe took the stage, and spectators moved in to interact up and close and personal with the band. Blank-281 also connected with the fans, including throwing out a T-shirt that was caught by a dancing female fan.
WINNERS
Results of a contest in which festival-goers chose their favorite food and beverages were announced prior to the performance by The Crue. The top finishers were:
Best Seltzer: Slammin Ethyl, Pink Stiletto
Best Wine: Echo Falls, Peach Mango
Best Beer: Great Oak, Mexican Lager
Best Sauce: Boozy Creek Smokers
Best Sauce Runner-Up: Southern Craft
Best Wings: Food City
Best Wings Runner-Up: Kane Street Smokehouse
Best Side Item: Backdraft BBQ
Best Side Item Runner-Up: Smashed Tri-Cities
Best Team: Rehab BBQ
Best Team Runner-Up: Backdraft BBQ
Best Restaurant: Bare Bones BBQ
Best Restaurant Runner-Up: Backdraft BBQ
Best Rib: Bare Bones BBQ
Best Rib Runner-Up: Rehab BBQ
RACK HAS RUNNING AND WALKING, TOO
In the morning, folks could walk or run in anticipation of burning some calories from lunch and/or dinner at the festival.
The 10th incarnation of the Racks by the Tracks 10K and 5K Race/Walk was presented by Powell Valley National Band. Those who ran in both received a limited-edition Boss Hog Challenge T-shirt for participating.