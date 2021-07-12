SURGOINSVILLE — Although an extensive Native American artifact collection is almost installed, organizers of the new Surgoinsville Area Archive and Museum (SAAM) say they’re still a couple of months from hosting a grand opening.
Johnny Greer, who chairs the museum’s board of directors, told the Times News he’s finding out there’s a lot more to starting a museum than acquiring exhibits.
The SAAM received state grant funding to acquire office equipment, including a computer and software for archiving what’s on display.
It’s a tedious and time-consuming process to document every item in detail, especially when you’re archiving a Native American collection loaned by local relic hunter Ural Ward that includes more than 14,000 pieces.
Fortunately, the museum has some dedicated volunteer archivists including Cheryl Barton and Carolyn Caldwell, and mom and daughter team Eileen and Alice Queener.
The archiving is an important part of the process because it’s a requirement for future grant assistance from the state.
A state official was supposed to visit the museum site Friday to inspect its progress but had to reschedule due to another obligation.
Volunteers who were there to greet the state official and offer a tour instead continued working toward their eventual grand opening.
“It’s tedious,” said Eileen Queener, who along with Alice was archiving artifacts at the museum Friday. “We photograph it, measure it and have to transfer the photos.”
Alice added, “Then label it, then label the object, then a description with all the measurements in it, and then the notes, which is the case it’s in, and the row it’s in.”
“If you want to be a real museum, you have to do this,” Eileen noted.
Greer told the Times News on Friday that once the Native American exhibit archiving and installation is completed, work will begin on the rest of the exhibits. Museum officials had hoped for a September opening, but Greer said if that doesn’t happen, the facility is on track to open later in the fall.
“We’re not where we want to be,” Greer said. “This (Native American exhibit) was the most major thing we had to do. Other things will come pretty fast because we’ve got them. They’re not here. They’re in people’s closets and basements. We’re telling (contributors) to just hold tight until we get ready so we can just bring them in and display them properly.”
Aside from the Native American exhibit, there will be displays on local churches, schools, the Holston River, pioneers, farm life, family life, sports, local businesses, the community’s musical heritage and an homage to a couple of local physicians.
Retired Marine Capt. Charlie Grow, who is the former curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia, is part of the SAAM volunteer team.
A Surgoinsville native, Grow moved back home after his retirement from the military.
“I’ve been advising and assisting,” Grow said. “They asked me to help them. I took their story points and boiled it into individual areas and laid out a floor plan.”
Among the higher profile exhibits are a guitar signed by musician and radio personality Eddie Skelton, who scored multiple hit records in the late 1950s and is still performing at the age of 89.
“I guess the first live band I heard probably was Eddie Skelton at a fall festival in Surgoinsville in the late 1950s,” Greer said. “He’s touched a lot of lives around here with his live music, even before the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.”
The top attraction of the Native American collection is large, completely intact pot that Ward found four years ago buried near Christian’s Bend.
Another prized piece in the SAAM collection is Auburn University basketball star Bill Kirkpatrick’s Surgoinsville High School sweater from the team’s 1951 state championship contender season. Greer said the sweater is in pristine condition.
Renowned artist Jimmy Caswell has a piece going into the museum that he created in collaboration with Ward, which features Native American sketches in a glass-covered case with some of Ward’s artifacts.
Another interesting exhibit is an actual copy of the Knoxville Journal from 1939 featuring a special section on all the Tennessee Valley Authority dam work that created flood control and access to electricity throughout the region and state.
SAAM board of directors member Teresa Greer said she recently found that newspaper in the Bellamy Hardware antique shop she operates on Main Street in Surgoinsville.
“It really fits in with everything we are focusing on about the Holston River, and the area rivers, and how TVA took us from a poverty flood zone and really helped us control the waters,” she said.
Johnny Greer said the museum is still looking for contributions of historic items pertaining to Surgoinsville, Hawkins County and the region. Anyone interested in loaning or contributing an item can call the Surgoinsville Public Library at (423) 345-4805 and leave a message.
The SAAM board of directors has a collections committee to review potential contributions.
Grow noted, “The committee looks at it and applies due process to make sure that it will all match with our mission statement and our collection’s rationale.”