KINGSPORT — If you want to buy some cast iron cookware, browse through it, get a few tips on how to season it or get it seasoned for you (later and for a charge), the Model City Antique & Flea Spring Market is the place to be.
Just seek out John Taylor of Monroe, Georgia, who to say the least has a passion for cast iron cookware.
Or perhaps you'd like to buy some homemade soap, yard art fashioned from china and glassware, handmade coin jewelry, antique furniture, handmade furniture, homemade sweets and food truck meals. Maybe you just want some general arts and crafts or home decor.
The three-day spring event for 2022, the fifth Antique & Flea of Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold, wraps up today. It will be open fom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, although anyone who kept their wristband or has a photo of themselves in the lobby can re-enter today for free.
"We have had record-breaking numbers so far for Friday and Saturday," Griswold said of the spring event with more than 80 vendors inside and around the Civic Auditorium. For more information about the ongoing events, go online to modelcityantiquesandflea.com.
CAST IRON CENTRAL
John Taylor of Janis & John's Attic greets potential customers at the indoor entrance to the main auditorium floor with a wide assortment of cast iron costing from $25 to $3,000. He first attended Antique & Flea in Kingsport in the fall and came back for the spring. The business, which he said mostly travels to shows and sales in George, Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana, is a retirement endeavor.
Each item for sale has from five to 16 coats of flax seed oil for seasoning, which he said makes the items suitable for food preparation and is kosher, and it also works for vegans and vegetarians. The son of a NASA employee who worked in the space program's Mission Control, Taylor said he learned as a child doing things the wrong way could have huge negative consequences.
His inventory includes Griswold, Lodge and Wagner cast iron. As an aside, Taylor believes that event co-operator Griswold is related the the namesake of the Griswold cast iron. He also buys cast iron and as a paid service will season it for other people, taking it back home, cleaning it, seasoning it and then shipping it back to customers.
Taylor said he'd like to attend the fall Antique & Flea event in October but already is committed to a show that weekend.
OUTSIDE ART OUTSIDE
Last Chance Glass, operated by Beth and Dave Deming of Jonesborough, sells decorative outdoor items fashioned from plates, cups and glassware into yard art, ceramic flowers of sorts, and two other outdoor items: bird baths and bird feeders.
"We rescue china and glassware, recycle it and reuse it," Dave said. This marks the couple's third time at the Antique & Flea. "We didn't make in the fall," Beth said.
Other outside vendors include the Lil Delights, Pastor Pig BBQ and Rockin' Rivet Pizza food trucks, as well as Star Mountain Soap Company.
OTHER VENDORS
Another vendor inside on the main floor is Dylan Williams of Kingsport, who fashions rings and other jewelry out of coins and tokens in his East Tenn. Coin Works. He has sold at all five Antique & Flea events since they started in 2020.
Meanwhile, Robin Waters of Tennessee Homemade, a soap operation, and Kathe Crawford of Stitch In Time, are among sellers near the stage of the auditorium, which has antique and other furniture for sale.
Over at Theresa's Famous Fudge Factory, Theresa Aubrey of Gray was giving out free samples of her fudge, in more than a dozen flavors ranging from orange to peanut butter and chocolate.
Aubrey and Taylor said many folks who stop at their booths to browse end up buying.
In a side room, Michaela Fisk, a Maine resident transplanted to Kingsport, was selling handmade items in her Buttons & Yard Oh My! business. This is her first Antique and Flea event but she's already signed up for the fall/Christmas one in October. She's been selling online for more than a decade.
Kilgore and Griswold said they started Model City Antique & Flea in the pre-COVID-19 2020 to showcase and support local small businesses, as well as draw in some other vendors from outside the Tri-Cities.
Looking forward, the Model City Antique & Flea Fall & Holiday Market is set for Oct. 14-16 at the Civic Auditorium.
