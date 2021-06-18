SURGOINSVILLE — Although pandemic restrictions have slackened across most of the country, Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham said the town still isn’t ready to allow its annual Riverfront Festival.
Graham announced during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival, which traditionally takes places in early September, has been canceled for the second year in a row.
Last year nearly every festival was canceled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graham told the Times News that several local residents had contracted COVID-19 recently, and there had been a handful of recent deaths.
The people who work the Riverfront Festival don’t feel comfortable participating in the event this year, Graham said.
The Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival is traditionally a two- day event beginning with a downtown parade and block party on Friday evening with live music, food and other activities.
The following Saturday usually starts with a highly competitive and well attended horseshoe tournament. Saturday also features live music throughout the afternoon and into the evening, free food, arts and crafts booths, a car and antique tractor show, children’s games and attractions, and a fireworks display at the end of the night.
Graham noted that the main concern for festival workers is the big crowd, people in close proximity to each other, and the possibility that COVID-19 could be spread during the event.
“I know everyone wants to have a festival and we do too,” Graham said. “We just feel like with what’s going on in Surgoinsville, that’s it’s just not the time to have the festival.”
Surgoinsville had already canceled its Doc Lyons Festival that usually takes place in May or June.
Graham added, “What we’re going to do is make our plans to have a festival, and bring it back next year. In fact, bring back both of our festivals next year. Hopefully, things will be back closer to normal than they are at this time. Back in February and March we really thought we’d be able to have our festival, but things just haven’t changed that much.”