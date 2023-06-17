KINGSPORT — Learn about your ancestors and their history to make the best of your future, according to one of the speakers at Kingsport's Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
Pennington Gap's Ron Carson spoke those words for fellow Black Americans. Carson is vice chairman of the 400 Years of African American History Commission.
MODERN DIVERSITY
A recent trip to Washington, D.C.'s National History Day on the Mall saw a diverse group of children of Asian, Black, white and other races and heritages.
"I have great hopes," Carson told the group from a stage at the event. "Fifty years ago, you wouldn't have had that."
He urged young Blacks to treasure the importance of documenting and presenting the history of their race to themselves and future generations.
"Know your history. Talk to your grandparents and parents to know where you come from and where you're going," Carson said.
Carson and the other panelists in a session called "Barbershop Talk" gave other advice to Black Americans in a question-and-answer format with “Sterl the Pearl,” a popular DJ from Knoxville who voices some University of Tennessee athletic events.
Live music was by De Lions of Jah, Tobias Tisdale, Markevis Johnson, Josh Releford and Zacchae’us Dukes.
Other activities included stilt walkers, who enamored the children who walked or ran under the stilts, helped by Greek steppers and drummers; GellyBall; cornhole; miniature golf for kids and adults; and musical talent, including local singers and performers of gospel, rap, rhythm and blues, and reggae.
Umoja representatives from Johnson City also attended.
Others taking part in the "Barbershop Talk" were the Rev. Baron Braan, Anthony Johnson, Bishop Ronnie Collins and T.R. Dunn, with the underlying theme how male barbers in Kingsport and elsewhere often were and still are positive role models and influences for young Black males.
"You'd be surprised how many of the world's problems were solved in a barber shop," said Kingsport native and Chattanooga transplant Calvin Sneed, a book and article writer on bridges and retired television anchor who still fills in at a Chattanooga TV station.
CROWD ESTIMATE
Saturday's afternoon and evening event drew a crowd estimated between 300 to 500 to downtown Kingsport, just west of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. A Unity Walk to the Farmers Market Saturday morning drew about 100 or maybe more, Sneed said.
During the many afternoon activities, attendees could learn about the history of Black fashion and hair, enjoy the musical performances, and marvel at the performers on stilts. Food trailers and booths by various community organizations also were part of the festivities. The groups with tents ranged from Holston Habitat for Humanity to the Sullivan County Democratic Party and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
The Sullivan County Commission also received an honor from the Upper East Tennessee NAACP for making Juneteenth an official county holiday.
Those in attendance included Kingsport City Manager Chris McCart, Mayor Pat Shull, who spoke, Alderman Darrell Duncan, Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, Kingsport Chamber President Miles Burdine and Northeast State Community College President Jeff McCord.
WHAT IS JUNETEENTH?
Juneteenth, a legal federal, state and county holiday, is observed on June 19, but it is commonly celebrated the third Saturday of June. Other celebrations in the region Saturday took place in Big Stone Gap, Bristol, Virginia, and at Emory & Henry College.
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is celebrated on the anniversary of an order issued by Union Major Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved Blacks in Texas who to that point had not learned of their freedom even though the Civil War had ended on April 9 of that year and the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued two years prior.
Originating in Galveston, Juneteenth grew across the states and over the years and became a federal holiday in 2021, a Tennessee holiday in May and a Sullivan County one in May following a 17-4 vote, with one absent, by the Sullivan County Commission.
SULLIVAN COUNTY RECOGNIZED
County Commissioners John Gardner and Archie Pierce, both of Kingsport, accepted a proclamation from the Upper East Tennessee NAACP and a coin from Carson of the 400 Years of African American History Commission.
Gardner is chairman pro tem of the commission and was there in place of Mayor Richard Venable, who was out of town Saturday.
Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr of Kingsport, who cast one of the four no votes, has argued the holiday is "woke" and has nothing to do with Tennessee and should not be a county holiday. His statements and opposition to making Juneteenth a county holiday drew national media attention and sparked local controversy and discussion over the issue.
Also speaking at the event was Saniya Gay, a rising junior at Delaware State University and the first national student ambassador for the 400-Year Commission.
In an interview after her speech, Gay, a Baltimore native, said she learned of the county commission vote and Carr's opposition to recognizing the holiday when she arrived Saturday morning.
"That's crazy," Gay said.
Kingsport and the county government also issued proclamations for Juneteenth.
Sponsors of the event included Eastman Chemical Co., whose employee Tanya Foreman chaired the event. Foreman's daughter, Janiya Johnson, was master of ceremonies for the show on Black hair and fashion spanning the 20th and early 21st centuries.
Other sponsors were Eastman Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, Powell Valley Bank, Douthat Insurance, HOPE (Help Our Potential Evolve), the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Wheelhouse Print and Design and Ballad Health, as well as the 400 Years of African American History Commission.