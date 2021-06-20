By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — Betty Hamilton has been a fixture at the Kingsport Farmers Market for more than 20 years, selling her handmade aprons, towels, and hats and making new friends with every transaction.
She celebrated her 95th birthday on June 11 at the market with friends, neighbors, and fellow dealers, and as a special gift the city of Kingsport proclaimed June 12 as Betty Hamilton Day.
“I had a really great time and I enjoyed meeting our mayor. It was just a great day,” Hamilton said of her birthday celebration.
Mayor Pat Shull told the Times News he was honored to recognize Miss Betty on her birthday.
“Everyone who visits the Kingsport Farmers Market is positively impressed with her vibrant personality and openness to all,” Shull said. “She is a one-woman, excellent ambassador for our city and region.”
ABOUT MISS BETTY
Hamilton was born June 11, 1926 in Roanoke, Virginia, and moved to the Tri-Cities 50 years ago from Dandridge. She did tax work for 41 years in Tennessee and Virginia, and at one point she worked for the Morristown Citizen Tribune delivering newspapers and serving as a part-time reporter.
Her two most noteworthy stories? Reporting on the renovation of the courthouse in Jefferson City and covering a murder trial, which she said was “rather boring.”
“I had a farm that we had to sell at auction, about 100 acres, so I just needed a change,” Hamilton said of her move to Kingsport. “There had also been some deaths in the family and I just needed something new.”
Hamilton married the love of her life in 1976, had three children and enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 35 years, until her husband passed away about a decade ago. When she and her husband began coming to the Kingsport Farmers Market about 20 years ago, that’s when she found a place to demonstrate her talents.
FARMERS MARKET REGULAR
Even though Ms. Betty did not start sewing until she was 50 years old, she’s developed a knack for making colorful and detailed aprons, hand towels, scrubbies, potholders and gingham hats. She said she finds joy in coming to the market every Saturday and spending time with her friends.
“It’s a fun thing to do. I’ve met people from everywhere and 10 of the gingham hats I made, a lady took with her to China and I’ve sent things to England. It’s been fun,” Hamilton said.
“We love having Ms. Betty as a vendor,” said Kristie Leonard, market manager. “Her laugh and smile is very contagious. I appreciate her loyalty to the market, and vendors like her are what makes our market so great.”