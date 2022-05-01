KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market drew a steady crowd from 7 a.m. to well after noon on Saturday, the market’s official first day of the 2022 season.
Manager Kristie Leonard said she was a bit surprised, but happily so, with such a large turnout of customers — and vendors.
After all, Saturday was earlier described as a sort of dress rehearsal for what will be an official 2022 grand opening this coming Saturday (May 7).
Between 10 a.m. and noon, vehicles circled the market property and the Food City parking lot, waiting for spots to open.
Inside the market, there were longtime and new vendors offering everything from fresh produce, fresh eggs, and locally produced beef to baked goods, craftwork and a fresh-brew coffee bar.
Outside, those choices were joined by fresh bedding and vegetable plants and hanging baskets already in bloom.
On Saturdays the market opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m., or when goods are sold out.
On May 7, for the grand opening, the market will feature live music by Mike Milhorn and friends and offer a variety of activities and special events.
Some of those will include: Dobyns-Bennett agriculture students and Keep Kingsport Beautiful volunteers will be helping the first 100 kids at the market transplant tomato plant seedlings to take home from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Volunteers will also be sharing information on pollinator plants for the garden.
To celebrate Kentucky Derby Day, $1 rides will be offered at the Kingsport Carousel, opening at 10 a.m., and rock painting will be offered by the Kingsport Public Library.
The market also is open Wednesdays, from May 4 through October, with the same hours as Saturdays. Saturdays at the Farmers Market continue through November.
For more information, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.