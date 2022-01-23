KINGSPORT — Kids and adults from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia rode the Kingsport Carousel on Saturday.
“She loves the carousel,” Nichole Keller of Johnson City said of her 3-year-old niece, Adley Keller. Also riding Saturday were Theo Gardner, 2, and his parents, Tyler Gardner and Anna Flanagan of Hiltons, Virginia.
Carousel volunteer Jay Church, known as “Mr. Carousel,” said the restored ride has 32 animals and two chariots and has charged $1 per ride for the 6 1/2 years it has operated.
A reunion of some of the more than 300 volunteers who worked on the carousel, including those who fashioned and painted the animals, is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the carousel, 350 Clinchfield St. near the Farmers Market.